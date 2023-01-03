ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Family Statement On Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

By BridgetEE
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wuc6t_0k2AEwL200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMy4r_0k2AEwL200

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

A horrific scene went down last night during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game on Monday Night Football.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and was unresponsive after what seemed to be a routine football play. The game was ultimately suspended. There’s no new date to finish the game at the moment.

We are keeping Hamlin in our prayers after it was reported that the 24-year-old is in “critical condition”. He was taken to a local hospital in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

RELATED: Bengals/Bills Game Suspended After Bills’ Hamlin Collapses on Field

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins caught a pass from Joe Burrow for 13 yards and appeared to have his helmet hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin was initially able to get on his feet, but then fell to the ground and required medical attention. After he was given CPR, he was driven away in an ambulance, where he was reportedly accompanied by his family.

Damar Hamlin’s family has released a statement:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,”  “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”

See the complete statement below.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Connection

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
TVLine

Monday Night Football Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest

A Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended Monday after Bills player Damar Hamlin was involved in a hit that required emergency medical personnel to administer CPR for a reported nine minutes. Per ESPN announcer Joe Buck, who was calling the game being held in Cincinnati, Bills safety Hamlin went down around 8:55 pm, stood and then collapsed soon after. When the broadcast came back from a commercial break, the team had gathered around Hamlin and the emergency medical personnel who were treating him on the field. Buck later told the audience that EMTs...
CINCINNATI, OH
ems1.com

Buffalo Bills: Damar Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement' after cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI — In the past 24 hours, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game, the team said in a statement. Hamlin’s doctors also relayed to the team that Hamlin appears...
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy