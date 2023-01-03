US museum returns stolen ancient Egyptian sarcophagus

US authorities have decided to return an ancient wooden sarcophagus, after it was discovered that it was looted from Egypt years ago. The sarcophagus has since been on display at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

The Egyptian government has been working to obtain artifacts and antiquities stolen from the nation throughout its history. Last year, Cairo authorities were able to return 5,300 stolen items to the nation.

The items returned to Egypt had been on display at museums across the world, and the sarcophagus found in Houston was no different.

Standing 9 ½ feet tall, the sarcophagus can be dated back to the late dynastic period of ancient Egypt, Mostafa Waziri, the top official for the Supreme Council of Antiquities, shared with The Guardian . This means that it could be almost 2,700 years old.

The brightly painted piece of history may have belonged to an ancient priest named Ankenmaat. However, it is not known for sure, as Waziri shared that some of the inscription on it has been erased.

It was determined three months ago by the Manhattan district attorney’s office that the artifact had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis, located just north of Cairo. In 2008 it wound up in the US after being smuggled through Germany, Manhattan district attorney Alvin L Bragg shared at the time.

“This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Bragg said at the time. “We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.”