Schenectady, NY

Schenectady man charged in purse theft case, troopers say; Faces grand larceny, identity theft counts

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
COLONIE – A Schenectady man has been arrested in connection with a stolen purse investigation, accused of making approximately $2,000 in unauthorized charges on the victim’s account, New York State Police said Tuesday.

Sylvester Flora, 26, of Schenectady, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with two counts of second-degree identity theft, along with fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree identity theft and petit larceny, police said.

The investigation began Dec. 14 when troopers received a report that a purse had been stolen the previous evening in Rensselaer, police said.

The investigation then determined that Flora used a bank card from the purse at multiple locations in the Albany area, incurring the approximately $2,000 in charges, police said.

Flora was identified with the assistance of the Colonie Police Department and is suspected in multiple thefts in the area, police said.

Flora was processed at the Albany County Correctional Facility, where he is in custody on unrelated charges, police said. He is to appear in court later.

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

