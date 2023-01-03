Read full article on original website
WLUC
Mariucci Family Beacon House of Marquette looks back on first year in new location
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Mariucci family Beacon House in Marquette finished its first year in a new facility. This week, they are taking a look at how it’s gone, and what lies ahead. The Beacon house provides an affordable place to stay for those who are or have family...
WLUC
North Country Trail Association seeks trail adopters for Marquette Chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have a passion for hiking, you’re in luck. The North Country Trail Association’s Marquette Chapter is looking for new trail adopters. Trail adopters monitor the condition of the trail and maintain it. Members say becoming a trail adopter and caring for a...
WLUC
Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
WLUC
Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior String Alliance Chamber Players performed Friday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette. The Tuuli Quartet with Adam Hall played a movement from the Schubert cello quintet. The string quartet also played a new piece of music by Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk music by the Danish String Quartet.
WLUC
Tips for removing rooftop snow safely
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the heavy lake effect snowfall, you may be tempted to climb on your roof and shovel the snow. Dan Perkins, president of Dan Perkins Roofing encourages you to avoid removing the snow yourself. But if you have to, there are a few things to know.
WLUC
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
WLUC
Dickinson County thrift store and pantry temporarily relocates
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County thrift store and food pantry has temporarily relocated. Denim Heart Thrift & Pantry is undergoing renovations and has moved to a pop-up store next to Wendy’s off US-2. The renovations will increase the size of the thrift store, which is an...
UPMATTERS
Your U.P. winter activity guide
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – During the winter season in the Upper Peninsula, the snow and cold bring along plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy in our own backyards. Below are some of the unique locations and events in our local communities to help you enjoy the snow this winter.
WLUC
Iron Mountain Fire Department receives rescue equipment donation
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - When someone is injured outdoors in the U.P. it may be challenging for first responders to safely help them. The Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) received an equipment donation that will drastically improve its ability to get quick medical attention to those in need. It will be an improvement over existing methods of patient extraction.
UPMATTERS
In-home veterinary nursing, hospice care offered in U.P.
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Hospice is an essential health care service that tends to terminally ill patients and their families. But, did you know hospice care can be provided to animals as well?. Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula is an in-home veterinary nursing service located in...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association delays opening weekend
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association is preparing to kick off its season after an unexpected delay. The association planned to open this weekend but due to weather conditions, the opening day is postponed to next week. Meanwhile, they will use the week to finish the ice on the rink for opening day. Secretary for the association Jon Kay said they are looking forward to the season.
WLUC
Sunny 101.9 WKQS FM is turning 25 years old on Thursday
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunny 101.9 FM has served Marquette County with quality news, sports, and weather coverage since 1998. On Thursday, the station will hit a milestone of 25 years. Media Brew Communications Market Manager Mark Evans said business at the station is always changing but the important things stay the same.
WLUC
410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Township Fire Department with $2,500 donation
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday. The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.
Whitmer's 'Mitten' mittens came from Marquette shop in Upper Peninsula
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore distinctive black and white “Mitten” mittens at her outdoor inaugural event in Lansing on New Year’s Day. The cozy mitts came off when she took the oath of office for her second term as the state’s governor, though she put them back on midway through her speech, and held her hands high. ...
wnmufm.org
107th Engineer Battalion to be deployed
MARQUETTE, MI— A U.P. Michigan Army National Guard unit is heading overseas. The 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Ishpeming and Marquette, is being deployed to Southwest Asia for up to a year. The units will be operating under “Operation Spartan Shield.” Their mission is to support general construction operations...
WLUC
Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holidays now wrapped up, the final tally for the Red Kettle Campaign in the Central U.P. is being totaled. By the end of the week, we can expect the total amount from the Salvation Army. Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army said the total is looking to be 10 percent lower compared to last year.
WLUC
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
WLUC
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The cause of an early morning fire at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community is now under investigation. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at Lot 12 on Pioneer Road. When they arrived, all occupants of the home were out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
WLUC
From Miami to the UP, rescue cat becomes internet famous
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba cat is internet famous for his football skills. Like any sports fan, Walter the cat loves watching football. He gets into the game and tries to help by catching the ball and blocking players. “He just loves it. He loves chasing the players, he...
UPMATTERS
Delta Animal Shelter’s January Pets of the Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – First up on January’s Pets of the Month is a two-year-old spayed female medium mixed breed named June. June loves to play and spend time outside. She’s a very smart girl and knows how to sit, stay and lay down. Her adoption fee is $175.
