GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association is preparing to kick off its season after an unexpected delay. The association planned to open this weekend but due to weather conditions, the opening day is postponed to next week. Meanwhile, they will use the week to finish the ice on the rink for opening day. Secretary for the association Jon Kay said they are looking forward to the season.

GWINN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO