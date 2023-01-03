Read full article on original website
stljewishlight.org
Sanford “Safe” Weissman
Sanford “Safe” Weissman, 98, passed away in his hometown of St. Louis, MO, January 2, 2023, surrounded by loving family. “Safe” was born in St. Louis on March 12, 1924, the youngest of seven to the late Samuel Weissman (born 1883 in Russia) and Sarah Julia Rosinsky (born 1887 in Lithuania/Russia). He was preceded in death by his siblings Selma, Dorothy, Daniel, Leona, Jane, and Jerome.
stljewishlight.org
Harvey Fenster
Harvey Fenster, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022 with his family by his side. For 72 years, he shared his life with his beloved wife, Jackie, who he met in high school. Beloved father of Neal Fenster (Dana), Debra Roberts, Cindy Peters, and the late Randee Roberts. Father-in-law of Michael Roberts (Lisa). Very proud grandfather (PawPaw) of 8 grandchildren, David Roberts (Donelle), Daniel Roberts, Stephanie Goette (Bradford), Jeffrey Guenzburger (Kelly), Jason Guenzburger, Jourdan Fenster, Grant Fenster, and Shelby Brett (Simon). Cherished great-grandfather of 10, Audrey, Noah and Jonah Roberts, Trysten, Davia, Jameson and Caden Goette, Alfie and Margaux Brett, and Jack Winters. Brother of the late Aaron Fenster (Sandy) and the late Hilda Markowitz (late Bernie). Son of the late Sam and the late Mildred Fenster. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
stljewishlight.org
These Olivette teens are taking ‘tikkun olam’ into their own hands
If there were a buddy movie made about tikkun olam, Nathan Goldstein and Ben Horwitz would have starring roles. The two 17-year-olds, who are seniors at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, led a successful effort to plant 1,000 trees in the St. Louis region last spring. The two plan to plant another 1,000 trees next spring, confident that the second time will be easier, based on all they learned. Their hope is that this tree planting initiative will continue long after they graduate from high school.
stljewishlight.org
He was a ‘mensch’ on the bench, now retired county judge celebrates 100th birthday
“Pull in the garage so you don’t get wet in the rain,” retired St. Louis County Judge Arthur Litz writes in an email. At the appointed time, he stands there in his signature bow tie and jacket. He opens the door to his immaculately kept home in Olivette, where he lives alone.
