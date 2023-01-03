Harvey Fenster, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022 with his family by his side. For 72 years, he shared his life with his beloved wife, Jackie, who he met in high school. Beloved father of Neal Fenster (Dana), Debra Roberts, Cindy Peters, and the late Randee Roberts. Father-in-law of Michael Roberts (Lisa). Very proud grandfather (PawPaw) of 8 grandchildren, David Roberts (Donelle), Daniel Roberts, Stephanie Goette (Bradford), Jeffrey Guenzburger (Kelly), Jason Guenzburger, Jourdan Fenster, Grant Fenster, and Shelby Brett (Simon). Cherished great-grandfather of 10, Audrey, Noah and Jonah Roberts, Trysten, Davia, Jameson and Caden Goette, Alfie and Margaux Brett, and Jack Winters. Brother of the late Aaron Fenster (Sandy) and the late Hilda Markowitz (late Bernie). Son of the late Sam and the late Mildred Fenster. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO