Saint Louis, MO

rejournals.com

Northmarq closes $70 million apartment sale in Missouri

Parker Stewart, managing director; Dominic Martinez, vice president; and Alex Malzone, associate vice president of Northmarq’s St. Louis investment sales team, arranged the $70 million sale of Bold on Blvd. in St. Peters, Missouri. The 272-unit class-A multifamily property is located at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St....
SAINT PETERS, MO
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse opening new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Missouri — Local barbecue restaurant chain Sugarfire Smokehouse is opening its first location in Arnold. The restaurant, located at 2204 Michigan Ave., opens on Jan. 9. It will be Sugarfire's 8th Missouri location and 14th location overall. The 5,300 square-foot space in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

After 80 years, Moolah Shrine Circus retires its elephants

ST. LOUIS — Moolah Shrine Circus is making some changes for its 81st year of entertainment in St. Louis. The circus announced Thursday the retirement of its elephants. The decision to retire the elephants has been five years in the making, the circus said in its announcement. Over the years, it has retired other animal performers, including its lions, tigers and bears.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

St. Louis area senior living communities attract renowned chefs

Senior living communities across the nation are attracting top talent to serve residents through inspired dining programs, elevating quality of life and prompting an evolution in what it means to care for an aging population. The Gatesworth recruited executive chef Brian Hardy, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hair Strands Beauty is the place for a new style this new year

ST. LOUIS – Get the best extensions and wigs at Strands Beauty Supply this new year. Start off January with a new do and look fabulous. Stop by and see your next style come to life. Hair Stands Beauty also does eyelash services, hairstyling, treatments, and hair coloring. Whatever your hair needs are, they can do it.
FLORISSANT, MO
mymoinfo.com

Glass Brick Cigars & Spirits coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) There are plans for a whiskey and cigar bar coming to Crystal City. The Glass Brick Cigars and Spirits will be coming to Bailey Road in the coming year. Charlie Roberts with Roberts Pest Control along with another partner will be the owners of the business. Roberts says he has become a fan of both cigars and whiskeys and thinks this will be a great addition to the area.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
laduenews.com

Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident

The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

