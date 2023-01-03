Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes $70 million apartment sale in Missouri
Parker Stewart, managing director; Dominic Martinez, vice president; and Alex Malzone, associate vice president of Northmarq’s St. Louis investment sales team, arranged the $70 million sale of Bold on Blvd. in St. Peters, Missouri. The 272-unit class-A multifamily property is located at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St....
Sugarfire Smokehouse opening new location in Jefferson County
ARNOLD, Missouri — Local barbecue restaurant chain Sugarfire Smokehouse is opening its first location in Arnold. The restaurant, located at 2204 Michigan Ave., opens on Jan. 9. It will be Sugarfire's 8th Missouri location and 14th location overall. The 5,300 square-foot space in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes...
Bud’s Pizza & Beer To Open on South Kingshighway This Summer
The Golden Hoosier owners Garcia Properties continue to try to fancy-up Northampton
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2022
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the last month of 2022
edglentoday.com
Wall To Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings In Edwardsville Has Ribbon Cutting, Off To Solid Start
EDWARDSVILLE - Danyel Harrell, a co-owner of Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings in Edwardsville, said she and her husband feel right at home in the new business because of their Edwardsville background. Recently, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Wall to Wall. “My...
After 80 years, Moolah Shrine Circus retires its elephants
ST. LOUIS — Moolah Shrine Circus is making some changes for its 81st year of entertainment in St. Louis. The circus announced Thursday the retirement of its elephants. The decision to retire the elephants has been five years in the making, the circus said in its announcement. Over the years, it has retired other animal performers, including its lions, tigers and bears.
Review: Sinse and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Hit the Mark With Hash Burger Collab
The Hashy Meal brings new meaning to the words "burger joint"
St. Louis Standards: Seedz Serves Healthy Food and Love
The Demun mainstay has delighted with approchable vegan cuisine for a decade
laduenews.com
St. Louis area senior living communities attract renowned chefs
Senior living communities across the nation are attracting top talent to serve residents through inspired dining programs, elevating quality of life and prompting an evolution in what it means to care for an aging population. The Gatesworth recruited executive chef Brian Hardy, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America...
FOX2now.com
Hair Strands Beauty is the place for a new style this new year
ST. LOUIS – Get the best extensions and wigs at Strands Beauty Supply this new year. Start off January with a new do and look fabulous. Stop by and see your next style come to life. Hair Stands Beauty also does eyelash services, hairstyling, treatments, and hair coloring. Whatever your hair needs are, they can do it.
mymoinfo.com
Glass Brick Cigars & Spirits coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) There are plans for a whiskey and cigar bar coming to Crystal City. The Glass Brick Cigars and Spirits will be coming to Bailey Road in the coming year. Charlie Roberts with Roberts Pest Control along with another partner will be the owners of the business. Roberts says he has become a fan of both cigars and whiskeys and thinks this will be a great addition to the area.
Boundlessly Talented and Newly Sober, Emily Wallace Is Back on Top
The St. Louis singer-songwriter is charging full speed ahead into 2023
edglentoday.com
Schnucks Customers, Company Donate More Than $250,000 To The Salvation Army Through “Round Up at the Register”
ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and The Salvation Army today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $250,135 to The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign through Schnucks’ “Round Up at the Register.”. Schnucks customers had the option to round up...
laduenews.com
Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident
The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
'I want my $14 back': Residents complain recycling just gets tossed with rest of trash
Some St. Louis City residents are demanding a refund for the $14-a-month recycling fee the city collects, amid growing reports that most of the garbage and recycling is getting combined into the same trash trucks.
World Wide Technology looks to hire hundreds at weekend job fair
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – World Wide Technology is looking to hire hundreds of people and fill a variety of positions at a job fair this weekend. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North American Integration Center at 108 Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Edwardsville.
Hidden History: Monument to honor Vashon family’s contributions to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — They're one of the most influential families in St. Louis, but the accomplishments of the Vashon family have largely been lost to time. When most St. Louisans hear the name Vashon one thing typically comes to mind. “They think of Vashon High School,” said Calvin Riley,...
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
St. Louis among top 25 cities for growth according to U-Haul
According to the annual U-Haul Growth Index, St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn., are among the more notable growth markets to make the top 25.
