ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Curtis Sliwa shows up with cats in tow as he pitches Mayor Adams on plan to be NYC rat czar

Mayor Eric Adams has another pest in his life! Hizzoner bashed Curtis Sliwa as an unemployed nuisance Wednesday after his former mayoral rival offered to become New York’s “rat czar” and to personally step in to put an end to an ongoing rodent infestation at Adams’ Brooklyn building. “I will take him up on his offer. You know, if he says he will be my rat czar for free, I’m going to call him and I would like for him to come on board to do it,” Adams told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.   “Don’t put it out there if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media with more than 1 million views on Twitter, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman found dead inside barricaded Brooklyn apartment: police

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully

We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home

A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police

A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police. A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy