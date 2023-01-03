Read full article on original website
Eric Adams slapped with 2 more fines for rat infestation at his Brooklyn townhouse
Mayor Eric Adams is facing two new fines at his Brooklyn rental property for a rat infestation after a $300 fine for a similar issue was dismissed last month.
Hospitals to Cancel Elective Procedures, Discharge ASAP as Nurse Strike Looms: Sources
Time is running out, with just five days left from the possibility of New York City nurses going on strike at seven major local hospitals — but the nurses union says not all of those hospitals were at the negotiating table on Wednesday. Hospital sources told NBC New York...
Curtis Sliwa shows up with cats in tow as he pitches Mayor Adams on plan to be NYC rat czar
Mayor Eric Adams has another pest in his life! Hizzoner bashed Curtis Sliwa as an unemployed nuisance Wednesday after his former mayoral rival offered to become New York’s “rat czar” and to personally step in to put an end to an ongoing rodent infestation at Adams’ Brooklyn building. “I will take him up on his offer. You know, if he says he will be my rat czar for free, I’m going to call him and I would like for him to come on board to do it,” Adams told reporters at a press conference Wednesday. “Don’t put it out there if...
NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media with more than 1 million views on Twitter, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday...
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
Family remembers mechanic fatally shot in the Bronx: ‘Gentle person … willing to help anybody’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Aboubacar Toure’s friends and relatives continue to mourn inside the family’s Manhattan home. They are still trying to process the 34-year-old auto mechanic’s murder on Dec. 29 in the Morrisania section of The Bronx. “He was just like, a gentle person, and he was willing to help anybody. Strangers – you […]
NYC police officer suspended after camera caught him repeatedly punching a girl
The mayor and the police union are also calling for a “thorough” investigation of the incident. [ more › ]
VIDEO: Gunman who fired at man on Brooklyn street sought
The NYPD released video footage of a gunman accused of firing at a man on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Woman found dead inside barricaded Brooklyn apartment: police
KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully
We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home
A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
Firetruck stuck in Brooklyn sinkhole after responding to broken water line
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said. The Ladder 105 firetruck headed to President Street near Eighth Avenue around 2:50 p.m., according to the FDNY. Once it was there, the ground began to decay and the truck started […]
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police
A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police. A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train...
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
