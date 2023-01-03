ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Axios

Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide

Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
NASDAQ

Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ

2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
msn.com

Apple's market valuation falls below $2 trillion as shares plummet 3% on first day of 2023 trading

Apple's market shares dropped over three percent during Tuesday trading, leaving the tech giant's valuation below $2trillion for the first time since last spring. The iPhone manufacturer's shares were down 3.74 percent, leaving the company at a share value of $130.20 and an overall valuation at $1.99trillion. The drop left the company at a 12-month low on the first day of 2023 trading.
NBC Chicago

Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.

Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
WRAL News

Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target

DETROIT — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Apple’s Stock Is Losing Its Shine After an Ugly Month of December

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are no longer turning a blind eye to risks facing Apple Inc., an about-face that took the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion and threatens more pain for the stock in the months ahead. Most Read from Bloomberg. Until recently, shares of the world’s most...
dallasexpress.com

Tesla Falls Short of 2022 Delivery Target

Tesla Inc. fell short of its end-of-year growth target for 2022, despite the electric-vehicle (EV) maker delivering stronger-than-expected metrics in the fourth quarter. Last year proved challenging for the San Francisco-based EV manufacturer and its billionaire CEO, Elon Musk. Tesla reportedly delivered 1.31 million EVS in 2022, just shy of the 1.4 million vehicles the company needed to sell to meet its target goal.
msn.com

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023

Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value.
WGAU

US stocks rise in uncertain trading after strong job data

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after another strong signal on the job market. The government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected. While that could maintain pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high to fight inflation, the resilience in the labor market also bolsters hopes on Wall Street that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession.
biopharmadive.com

Kenvue, J&J’s consumer health unit, files for an IPO in step toward split

Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health business is inching closer to becoming independent, filing plans Wednesday for an initial public offering that would float the unit as a separate company called Kenvue. The business, which sells a suite of consumer medicines and products like Tylenol and Band-Aid, has been preparing...

