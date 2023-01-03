ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Sinkhole opens up in Athens amid heavy rains, swallowing car

ATHENS, Ga. — The pounding rains that have caused flooding and traffic issues all around metro Atlanta claimed a car Wednesday as a sinkhole opened up on a road in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police posted photos of the incident on Facebook. They show a white sedan that at one point was straddling the sinkhole before evidently sliding into it.
ATHENS, GA
getnews.info

Mother/Daughter Duo Opens Holistic Center to Help Clients Focus on their Mind, Body, and Soul

Experience the Power of Natural Remedies and Self-Discovery at GodXess LLC Holistic Healing and Spiritual Sanctuary. Alpharetta, GA – Starr and Essynce, a mother/daughter duo with a passion for self-love, self-care, and self-discovery are excited to announce the opening of GodXess LLC Holistic Healing and Spiritual Sanctuary, a luxury suite dedicated to helping individuals (Gods and Goddesses) restore their mind, body, and soul to its natural state.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Missing Cleveland Woman Located

(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
CLEVELAND, GA
iheart.com

Young Boys Raise Over $1,800 For A Monroe, GA Gas Station Clerk's Car

Mr. William Scott at Smiley's in Monroe was speechless and in tears with the surprise from his favorite little customers. Gage and Talmadge Masiello are young brothers in Monroe, GA who grab a snack everyday at the local gas station and have developed quite a friendship with the 72-year-old attendant. When they noticed his car was in bad shape, the windows didn't roll up, and more, they decided to secretly raise money to help him get it fixed. They wanted him to be safe and warm in the winter months and for the holiday.
MONROE, GA
WALB 10

Uga not going to championship game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night. Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game. The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a...
ATHENS, GA
mahoningmatters.com

Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
EATONTON, GA

