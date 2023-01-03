Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BOS Security Officer Awarded for Lifesaving EffortsBOS SecurityAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First 25 customers at the new Buford Pizza Hut will win free pizza for a year
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who live in Gwinnett County will have a chance to win a lot of free pizza Friday. A new Pizza Hut location, which is run by Flynn Restaurant Group, opened at 1550 Buford Highway in Buford on Dec. 23. The first 25 customers...
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Monroe Local News
Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens
WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
Monroe Local News
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
Sinkhole opens up in Athens amid heavy rains, swallowing car
ATHENS, Ga. — The pounding rains that have caused flooding and traffic issues all around metro Atlanta claimed a car Wednesday as a sinkhole opened up on a road in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police posted photos of the incident on Facebook. They show a white sedan that at one point was straddling the sinkhole before evidently sliding into it.
getnews.info
Mother/Daughter Duo Opens Holistic Center to Help Clients Focus on their Mind, Body, and Soul
Experience the Power of Natural Remedies and Self-Discovery at GodXess LLC Holistic Healing and Spiritual Sanctuary. Alpharetta, GA – Starr and Essynce, a mother/daughter duo with a passion for self-love, self-care, and self-discovery are excited to announce the opening of GodXess LLC Holistic Healing and Spiritual Sanctuary, a luxury suite dedicated to helping individuals (Gods and Goddesses) restore their mind, body, and soul to its natural state.
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
wrwh.com
Missing Cleveland Woman Located
(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
iheart.com
Young Boys Raise Over $1,800 For A Monroe, GA Gas Station Clerk's Car
Mr. William Scott at Smiley's in Monroe was speechless and in tears with the surprise from his favorite little customers. Gage and Talmadge Masiello are young brothers in Monroe, GA who grab a snack everyday at the local gas station and have developed quite a friendship with the 72-year-old attendant. When they noticed his car was in bad shape, the windows didn't roll up, and more, they decided to secretly raise money to help him get it fixed. They wanted him to be safe and warm in the winter months and for the holiday.
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
Driver, public works employee speak out after sinkhole swallows car on road in Athens
Olympic Drive between Athena and Hancock Industrial Boulevard in Athens, Georgia remains closed after a large sinkhole opened up in the roadway overnight and swallowed a car. On Wednesday morning, Athens-Clarke County police reported a driver called after he hit a sinkhole on Olympic Drive. The driver said he was...
WALB 10
Uga not going to championship game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night. Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game. The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a...
mahoningmatters.com
Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
wuga.org
Delta Honors Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with Plane Dedication
Delta Air Lines honored the legacy University of Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on Tuesday with the dedication of a Boeing 767-400 plane that features a memorial seal honoring the coach. The ceremony was attended by the Dooley Familiy and Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Delta leaders...
Comments / 0