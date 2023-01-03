Mr. William Scott at Smiley's in Monroe was speechless and in tears with the surprise from his favorite little customers. Gage and Talmadge Masiello are young brothers in Monroe, GA who grab a snack everyday at the local gas station and have developed quite a friendship with the 72-year-old attendant. When they noticed his car was in bad shape, the windows didn't roll up, and more, they decided to secretly raise money to help him get it fixed. They wanted him to be safe and warm in the winter months and for the holiday.

MONROE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO