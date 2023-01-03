Teenager Miraculously Lands Plane in California’s Cajon Pass

(Photo by sanfel via Getty Images)

On Monday morning (January 2), a small rental plane unexpectedly landed on Route 66 in California. Inside the single-engine plane were three passengers piloted by a teenager, 18-year-old Brock Peters.

Though incredibly young, Peters already had two years of experience in the cockpit and was more than comfortable shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport. Is there a faster way to get to your favorite breakfast spot?

The flight was going smoothly, the tiny plane passing between two breathtaking mountain ranges – the San Bernardino Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains. Just as the plane was flying above California’s Cajon Pass, however, the teenage pilot heard an ominous pop. Unwilling to put his own safety at risk, let alone that of his family, the young captain knew he had only one choice: make an emergency landing.

“We’re coming down through the pass and I heard a pop in the engine and I lose all power,” Brock Peters, the 18-year-old flying the plane, told Fox LA. “At that point, I didn’t have any space or time to get to any other airports, and this was my only option, my only shot to get down.”

Though he had only obtained his pilot’s license four months prior, Peters knew that if he could keep his nerves in check, he could transport himself and his family to safety. Taking a deep breath, he recalled his emergency landing training and began his descent, his grandmother and two cousins in the passenger seats.

“I can hear my grandma crying in the back,” he recalled. “I’m like ‘I’ve got to tune her out, focus on what I need to do and get this plane down safely and make sure everybody is OK.'”

Teenage Pilot Successfully Lands Plane With Family on Board

The surrounding mountain ranges made it impossible to contact an airport tower, forcing Peters to call his mother instead, informing her of his emergency landing. To avoid flying a potentially dangerous plane any further than he had to, the teen made the decision to land on Cajon Boulevard in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The only problem was the many obstacles separating the plane from the ground below. “From the air, the field right in front of me looks flat,” the 18-year-old recalled. “But once you get lower, it’s trees, rocks, everything — just going to tear the plane up.”

His best bet was to land on the road, though the surrounding power lines were still going to pose a challenge. “We’re driving down here, down Route 66. I’m looking at all these wires and I’m thinking ‘How did he land this?'” Shane Peters, the young pilot’s father, told CBS.

“When I felt the wheels touch down, that’s when I was like, ‘OK, we’re good,'” Peters said.

Miraculously, Peters landed without damaging the plane or causing any injuries to himself or his family. Following the landing, the FAA and NTSB launched an investigation into why the plane malfunctioned. “I knew I was going to land it,” Peters said. “I knew I was going to. But to not hit anything that’s God’s intervention right there.”