Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year

Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
Kane Brown + Wife Katelyn Throw An Adorable ‘First Rodeo’ Birthday Party for Daughter Kodi [Pictures]

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn rang in the New Year in style with an adorable, "first rodeo"-themed birthday party for their youngest daughter, Kodi. No detail went overlooked in this Western celebration for the youngest member of the Brown family: The party featured a custom pink barn, a cow-print smash cake and even special cookies reading "Kodi's First Rodeo." Katelyn documented all the fun on social media, posting a carousel of photos showcasing the highlights from the event.
Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde Remind Us Why You Can’t Eat at Everyone’s House

TikTok is full of everything from dancing dogs to troubling cooking tips, and Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde called out the latter in a recent humorous video. The video is the result of a series of duets — a function on the app in which a creator can add something to another creator's video. In the original, a woman shares a cooking "tip" that involves biting a stick of butter and dropping it in a pan to prepare a meal, as is her unit of measurement.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]

Chase Rice hates cowboys like you hate a rival football team. It's game recognizing game. On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

