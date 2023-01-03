ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

19-year-old bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: carlballou (iStock).

Investigators from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) need help identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run crash that killed a 19-year-old bicyclist near Colorado Springs over the weekend. The accident occurred sometime between 10 PM on December 31 and sunrise the next morning, according to a news release.

Officials began receiving reports of a body near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street at around 9:14 AM on Sunday. The victim, a 19-year-old male whose identity has not yet been made public, was found dead at the scene.

"Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a 2015-2017 black Ford Expedition SUV. There is damage to the front passenger side headlight, bumper, and fog light area. No license plate or driver information is known; no pictures or footage of the vehicle is available," the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact investigators from the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center in Pueblo at 719-544-2424 and reference case #2B230002.

