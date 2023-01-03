ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Former hospital worker killed by boyfriend, Tallahassee police say

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dmu7c_0k2ABVWU00

►If you or someone you know suffers from domestic abuse, call Refuge House's 24/7 hotline at 850-681-2111 or email receptionist@refugehouse.com.

The woman who was found dead in the parking lot of the Terra Lake Apartments on Dec. 28 was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, court records reveal.

A probable cause affidavit released Tuesday said 21-year-old Kenyadric Smith, who faces multiple charges including premeditated murder and armed robbery, shot his girlfriend, Kiara Daniels, shortly after she returned from work to the complex where they shared an apartment.

Tallahassee police arrived at the scene, 1375 Pullen Road, at 4:28 p.m. — three minutes after being dispatched, court records say. They found Daniels in the parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound to her head. She was officially pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. by medical units.

Arrest:Police arrest man on murder charge following fatal shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

Initial story:Woman killed in shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex, homicide investigation ensues

Daniels, who was known to friends and family as "Keke," graduated from FAMU DRS in 2020. She worked for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare from early 2021 to May 2022 in the hospital's linen services department. It is unclear where she worked after leaving TMH. Her family has not responded to requests for comment.

"We are all very saddened to hear about the sudden death of Kiara Daniels. In her time here at TMH, she was a very private and quiet person," read a statement from the TMH supply chain laundry team. "We all shared a friendly relationship with Kiara and are at a loss for words."

Smith, Daniels' alleged killer, was found within hours of the shooting near their shared apartment in the Terra Lake complex. He matched the description given to police by witnesses who said the suspect ran to the wood line adjacent to the parking lot where Daniels' body was found. In his pocket, police discovered a 9mm cartridge that matched a spent cartridge case picked up at the murder scene.

Smith, who attended FAMU DRS and played for its varsity football team, waived his Miranda Rights and told investigators he walked to the parking lot of the apartment complex and found his girlfriend, Daniels, in the car with another man. Smith said Daniels got out of the car and walked between himself and the man in the driver's seat. Smith said the man fired the fatal shot that killed Daniels.

Finding this statement inconsistent with what witnesses said, police interviewed the man who was later identified as one of Daniels' coworkers. The man said he gave Daniels, who he had become friends with, a ride home after their shift. They were talking in the parking lot when Smith opened the driver's side door holding a pistol and demanded the man's cell phone and car keys. He handed them over, and Smith browsed through his phone before throwing it toward the wood line.

Soon the man said he ran away while Smith and Daniels argued. As he was running through the breezeway and away from the complex to seek help he heard a gunshot "and believed that Smith had shot at him," an affidavit says.

"He turned around and noticed he was alone," court records say.

The man sought refuge in a nearby apartment. His recount of events matched statements provided by other witnesses, police say.

In Smith's apartment, detectives found a shotgun, firearm accessories and other paraphernalia. The handgun used in the fatal shooting, however, was not recovered.

"It is plausible that Smith discarded the handgun nearby the incident location," police wrote. Smith remains the in the Leon County Detention Facility without bail.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Comments / 9

IsaidwhatIsaid67
2d ago

This is just hearbreaking💔...my sincere condolences to her family/friends for their loss during this most difficult time, and praying for their strength and comfort🙏 praying justice prevails in Jesus Name...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in Western Leon County, less than 24 hours into the new year. Monday afternoon, local pastors and community members returned to the...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Great Bend Post

Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Investigation continues in McNeal shooting

In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
MADISON, FL
WCTV

Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Drug deal with undercover officer leads to Jackson County arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Jackson County Tuesday. An undercover law enforcement officer bought narcotics from Torence Ali Clemmons after negotiating a drug transaction with him. This transaction took place about 200 feet from a church. As Clemmons...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for selling narcotics drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer purchased the drug from Torence Ali Clemmons. After Clemmons left the parking lot where the exchange happened, a JCSO narcotics investigator...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Tallahassee

Tallahassee is a popular destination in Florida, partly due to its rich history as the state’s capital. It’s a family-friendly environment with plenty of attractions, restaurants and other activities that suit anyone’s interests. The name “Tallahassee” comes from the Seminole Indians that migrated there in the 18th century. The word translates to “old fields,” or “old town.” This makes sense because Tallahassee is one of the oldest towns in the state of Florida, among Pensacola and St. Augustine.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy