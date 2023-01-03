Read full article on original website
Nof Corp -Bought Back 182,400 Own Shares Worth 1 Billion Yen In December
* NOF CORP: BOUGHT BACK 182,400 OWN SHARES WORTH 1 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
3 ASX penny stocks are catching investors’ attention on Friday
PharmAust (ASX: PAA) completed its first trial of six patients for its lead drug candidate, monepantel. Gold Mountain (ASX: GMN) reported the results for 28 rock chip samples collected from the Juremal, Cerro Corá and Porta D’Agua projects. EQ Resources (ASX: EQR) had completed the first $5 million drawdown from Regal Resources Royalties Fund.
UPDATE 2-GE HealthCare shares rise 5% on market debut
(Adds CEO comment from interview and analyst comment, updates shares) Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc rose 5% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following the company's spin-off from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. The healthcare unit, owned 19.9% by GE after the spin-off, has been...
Why is Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) in the news today?
Piedmont Lithium shares were spotted charging higher on the ASX today (4 January 2023). The company has updated on amendments to its previous offtake deal with Tesla. Under the new deal, Piedmont will be delivering around 125,000 metric tonnes of Spodumene Concentrate to Tesla, starting in H2 2023 through the end of 2025.
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
ASX edges up; Hancock sweetens Warrego takeover offer
Australian shares opened higher on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed agreement over slowing the pace of hiking interest rates. The benchmark index S&P/ASX200 was up, gaining 25.90 points or 0.37% to 7,085.10 and crossing above its 200-day moving average as of 05 Jan, 10:08 am Sydney time.
ASX to open flat. Magellan assets slide
Australian shares were poised to open flat. Newcrest receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold. Helios Energy reports that the Frack Job for Presidio Well is expected to start next week and Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.6 billion.
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
What Are Stock Market Valuation Fundamentals?
Fundamental analysis determines a company's inherent worth by examining its financial, economic, qualitative, and quantitative variables. It is commonly used when investors want to invest in a firm.
Three ASX small-cap resource stocks that gained over 100% in six months
The ASX provides access to a significant resource portfolio across a wide range of commodities. S&P/ASX 200 Resources index has gained over 14% in the last six months, as of 5 January 2023. Many ASX-listed small-cap resource space players have delivered decent returns. Resource stocks refer to the stocks of...
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why
Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
Indonesian state fertiliser firm Pupuk Kaltim plans $500 million IPO - sources
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned fertiliser company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta this year that could raise about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At least two banks have been tapped for the deal which will see...
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund Appoints Climate Advisory Board
* NORGES BANK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT HAS ESTABLISHED A NEW CLIMATE ADVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: https://bit.ly/3jTQ25V (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close
MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 636.75 points, or 1.04%, to 60,657.45, while the broader NSE index lost 187.5 points, or 1.03%, to 18,045.05, as investors worried over rising COVID-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path. RUPEE: The Indian rupee ended at 82.8025 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.88, propped up by a slide in oil prices and the dollar index. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.57 rupees, with the yield unchanged at 7.3212%, as traders awaited fresh triggers, while easing U.S. yields and oil prices helped sentiment. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 5 bps at 6.68%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 5 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was down 10 bps at 6.00%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 5.94%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9787%. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
