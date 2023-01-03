ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis killings in 2023: Tracking every homicide

By Jake Allen, Sarah Nelson, Jen Guadarrama and John Tufts, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb9nd_0k2ABIIH00

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually , IndyStar is continuing to track each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims.

This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases deemed accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police , court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed.

Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Are we missing information? Email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com .

Indianapolis killings in 2022: Tracking each homicide

Brandon Banks, 17, killed inside vehicle on Indianapolis' north side

Jan 4: Police responding to a report of shots fired found a person with gunshot injuries inside of a vehicle on the north side of the city. Police were first called around 3:30 p.m.

After emergency medical services arrived in the 1800 block of Ingram Street , the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's office later identified the decedent as Brandon Banks, age 17.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Jesus.Soria@indy.gov

Michael Mason Jr., 16, killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall

Jan. 3: An altercation in the parking lot of the Castleton Square Mall on the northeast side of the city turned deadly.

At around 8 p.m., police arrived at the 6000 block of E. 82nd Street near the mall's entrance to find two people wounded by gunfire—one critically, according to Mike Leeper of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who said officials at the mall evacuated people inside. The area was secure by around 8:11 p.m., IMPD tweeted.

Leeper said both wounded individuals were taken to a level one trauma center to be treated for their injuries.

"One of those individuals transported was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition," Leeper said, adding the person listed in critical condition, a juvenile male, later died.

The juvenile was identified as Michael Mason Jr., 16, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The fatal shooting followed an "altercation" between three males, according to IMPD. Homicide detectives are questioning a person of interest, an adult male that Leeper said is cooperating with police.

"We have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public, and we believe we have all the parties that were involved in this incident," Leeper said.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting and were canvassing the area late Tuesday for any witnesses who can shed light on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Smith@indy.gov .

James Martin, 15, killed in Indy's first homicide of the new year

Jan. 2: Indianapolis police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A shooting of a 15-year-old boy who they say was struck unintentionally.

James Martin was admitted to Community Hospital East with a gunshot wound at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Martin's condition deteriorated, and emergency medical personnel took him to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives determined the teen was shot at a house in the 2400 block of West Arlington Court . Police said they took a person into custody, and later released them while the Marion County Prosecutor's Office makes a charging decision.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis killings in 2023: Tracking every homicide

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Three Young Lives Lost – 2023 Indy Homicide Cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has racked up three homicides during the first week of the new year. All three of the victims have been teenagers. As of Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police have investigated three homicide cases. The first came Monday night. James Martin, 15, was shot and killed. Police clarified that shooting may have been accidental and that the person of interest in the case cooperated with detectives. It’s up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indy Man Arrested After Pursuit on I-65

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper McQueary was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 Mile Marker. Trooper McQueary stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima northbound on Interstate 65 for traveling above the posted speed limit. The driver of the Nissan was later identified as Isiah Williams, 28, from Indianapolis. As Trooper McQueary approached the Nissan, Williams fled northbound on Interstate 65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street, between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets, around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies

A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Indy DPW employee carjacked, robbed while in city vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle Thursday, according to a police report from IMPD. Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street. The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy