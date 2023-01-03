Indianapolis killings in 2023: Tracking every homicide

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually , IndyStar is continuing to track each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims.

This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases deemed accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police , court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed.

Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Are we missing information? Email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com .

Indianapolis killings in 2022: Tracking each homicide

Brandon Banks, 17, killed inside vehicle on Indianapolis' north side

Jan 4: Police responding to a report of shots fired found a person with gunshot injuries inside of a vehicle on the north side of the city. Police were first called around 3:30 p.m.

After emergency medical services arrived in the 1800 block of Ingram Street , the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's office later identified the decedent as Brandon Banks, age 17.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Jesus.Soria@indy.gov

Michael Mason Jr., 16, killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall

Jan. 3: An altercation in the parking lot of the Castleton Square Mall on the northeast side of the city turned deadly.

At around 8 p.m., police arrived at the 6000 block of E. 82nd Street near the mall's entrance to find two people wounded by gunfire—one critically, according to Mike Leeper of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who said officials at the mall evacuated people inside. The area was secure by around 8:11 p.m., IMPD tweeted.

Leeper said both wounded individuals were taken to a level one trauma center to be treated for their injuries.

"One of those individuals transported was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition," Leeper said, adding the person listed in critical condition, a juvenile male, later died.

The juvenile was identified as Michael Mason Jr., 16, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The fatal shooting followed an "altercation" between three males, according to IMPD. Homicide detectives are questioning a person of interest, an adult male that Leeper said is cooperating with police.

"We have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public, and we believe we have all the parties that were involved in this incident," Leeper said.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting and were canvassing the area late Tuesday for any witnesses who can shed light on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Smith@indy.gov .

James Martin, 15, killed in Indy's first homicide of the new year

Jan. 2: Indianapolis police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A shooting of a 15-year-old boy who they say was struck unintentionally.

James Martin was admitted to Community Hospital East with a gunshot wound at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Martin's condition deteriorated, and emergency medical personnel took him to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives determined the teen was shot at a house in the 2400 block of West Arlington Court . Police said they took a person into custody, and later released them while the Marion County Prosecutor's Office makes a charging decision.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis killings in 2023: Tracking every homicide