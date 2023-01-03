ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino airport celebrates high passenger count in its first year

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
San Bernardino International Airport is celebrating after nearly 20,000 passengers flew Breeze Airways since its inaugural flight.

Breeze Airways became SBD’s first scheduled passenger airline when it began nonstop, daily service to San Francisco International Airport on August 4, 2022.

“After years of efforts by the Airport, our region has embraced the convenience of flying locally with nearly 20,000 passengers traveling through SBD since Breeze launched service this summer – it’s a major achievement and just the beginning of passenger service at SBD,” said Mike Burrows, CEO of SBD and the Inland Valley Development Agency.

Burrows added that SBD had more than 70% of all seats filled in November, and all indications point to December having even higher passenger counts.

“Breeze’s service to San Francisco has been a great success for Inland Empire residents, and after just four months, with new nonstop service to Las Vegas starting in February, the region will have even more travel options,” said SBD Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “The ease and convenience of flying from SBD with low airfares and just $5-daily parking, it’s unrivaled in Southern California.”

Breeze Airways offers nonstop service to SFO with same-plane, BreezeThru flights to Provo, Utah, on 108-seat Embraer E-190 aircraft.

Twice-weekly nonstop service to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport begins Feb. 16 on Breeze’s new 137-seat Airbus A-220 with BreezeThru flight service to Hartford’s Bradley International Airport.

Tickets can be booked directly through Breeze Airways on their app or at FlyBreeze.com.

SBD — the former Norton Air ​​​Force Base — was converted to civilian use in 1992 and later became ​​​certified as a commercial service airport by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport has served air cargo and general aviation operations and has ​​​been actively positioning itself to provide domestic and international ​​​passenger service.The airport, located at 1601 E. Third Street, north of Interstate 10, has maintained a passenger terminal building since 2010, serving passengers on charter flights.

The SBD commercial terminal is designed to support scheduled commercial and charter operators. The airport includes over 2,500 parking stalls with self-pay parking kiosks.

The nearest major airports to SBD include Ontario International at 22 miles, John Wayne at 55 miles, Palm Springs International at 55 miles, and LAX at 80 miles.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

