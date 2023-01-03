Marion Star Boys Best of the Break Performer Poll, vote:

∎ Pleasant basketball's Trey Booker dropped 36 points on North Union in a victory.

∎ Northmor basketball's Grant Bentley scored a school record 45 points, making five 3-pointers, in a victory over Danville.

∎ Elgin basketball's Isaac Dillon scored 33 points on 13 of 15 shooting and added nine rebounds in a win over Waynesfield-Goshen.

∎ Gilead Christian basketball's Talan Blankenship popped for 29 points in an overtime loss against Bowling Green Christian.

∎ Highland basketball's Gavin Toombs put up 34 points in an overtime loss to Galion.

∎ North Union basketball's Max Parish recorded 31 points in a win over Fairbanks.

∎ Marion Harding basketball's Marquis Long put up 27 points with six assists and four steals in a win over Kenton.

