Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota high school hockey top performers of the week (Dec. 28-Jan. 3)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2) SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 3-8) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "varriano34@gmail.com" ...
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
kmrskkok.com
Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
underdogdynasty.com
The FCS Championship Record NDSU Still Hasn’t Beaten and Won’t This Weekend
FCS championship week is upon us and, as tradition dictates, the North Dakota State Bison are in the thick of the conversation. In five days NDSU will make an unprecedented 10th appearance in the national title game and with this tenth showing they take a firm lead in many major categories as far as the contest is concerned. No FCS team, past or present, has played in as many championships, won as many titles or has even compiled as good a winning percentage as the Bison have when it comes to this game. What’s perhaps more impressive is the fact that even a loss to South Dakota State this weekend won’t affect their position atop the history books in any of these categories.
kvrr.com
How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
ktoe.com
Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm
(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
Three Reasons Why The Vikings Are The Most Popular Team In Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have long been king of the Minnesota sports scene. Sure, a Twins World Series run here or a North Stars trip to the Stanley Cup Finals may steal the spotlight temporarily, but the Vikings are at the top of the heat for the most part. To me,...
Weather Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 23rd, 2023. -- Benton Stearns Education Program Pioneers, Voyagers and New Frontiers (closed) -- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud (closed) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning) -- St. Cloud Area School District (closed) Schools (early dismissal):. -- Eden...
Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
nomadlawyer.org
12 Best Places to live in North Dakota
Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
State Patrol: Several Jackknifed Semis Around St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several jackknifed semis and vehicle spin-outs from St. Cloud to St. Michael. Sergeant Jesse Grabow encourages you to drive with caution. For the latest road conditions check out the website 511mn.org.
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Cabin Fever Setting In? Book a $39 Sun Country Flight Out of Here
Is it starting to feel like the walls are closing in around you? Get out of Minnesota with a cheap flight from Sun Country Airlines. I get their promotional emails and even if I don't have the time or money to go on vacation right now, it's still fun to daydream about taking a trip.
Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?
Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota
A number of school districts are closing or holding e-learning days on Tuesday as a major snowstorm hits the state. For many districts, Tuesday is the first day back following the holiday break, but a system that could dump more than a foot of snow over parts of western Minnesota is putting plans in jeopardy.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0