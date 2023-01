Acclaimed folk musician Crys Matthews will perform a at Heavy Wheelhouse on Valentines Day, February 14th. Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers. A powerful lyricist whose songs of compassionate dissent reflect her lived experience as what she lightheartedly calls "the poster-child for intersectionality," Justin Hiltner of Bluegrass Situation called Matthews’ gift "a reminder of what beauty can occur when we bridge those divides."

SWANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO