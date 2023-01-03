Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claimed Friday that when her party finally agrees upon the next Speaker of the House, the GOP will be “far more prepared to lead and more prepared to govern than ever before.”Boebert appeared on Sean Hannity’s show prior to casting a “present” vote during the 14th round of voting, which saw Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) once again fail to garner enough votes to become Speaker.The interview began with the Fox host calling back to a contentious discussion the two had earlier in the week, in which Hannity pressed Boebert as to why she wouldn’t come around...

23 MINUTES AGO