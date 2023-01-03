ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NFL officials on Tuesday announced that the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week following the collapse Monday night of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match. The game was paused as Hamlin got medical care on the field and later postponed to allow for a focus on Hamlin’s health.

League officials said in a statement Tuesday that a new date for the game had not yet been determined.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the statement read. “The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

Officials added that they were in “regular contact” with the medical team caring for Hamlin, the NFL Players Association and officials with the Bills and the Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday night’s game, Bills officials said.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” according to the Bills.

Team officials said Hamlin remains in critical condition at the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Family members asked the public to keep him in their prayers.

Action News Jax

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, able to talk after on-field collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is able to breathe on his own and talk after collapsing on-field during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, team officials said Friday. Officials with the Bills confirmed the development in the 24-year-old’s recovery, writing in a statement on social media that Hamlin’s...
Action News Jax

Zac Taylor, Bengals aren't happy with NFL's coin-flip resolution after canceled game

Zac Taylor isn’t happy with the NFL’s coin-flip decision. The NFL approved several adjustments to its playoff rules on Friday in the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals’ canceled game with the Buffalo Bills after Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. That game, which had real playoff implications, was officially ruled a “no contest.”
Action News Jax

NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled

NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The league held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner...
Action News Jax

Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game. In three days...
Action News Jax

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Action News Jax

Jadeveon Clowney is '95% sure' he won't sign with Browns again after Myles Garrett issues

Jadeveon Clowney appears to be on his way out of Cleveland, and it seems to be because of fellow defensive end Myles Garrett. on Thursday that he was "95% sure" that he wouldn't sign with the Browns again this offseason due largely to how the franchise is comparing him to Garrett. Clowney was even sent home before practice on Friday, and it's unclear if the Browns will play him on Sunday in their regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Action News Jax

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — The Browns sacked Jadeveon Clowney before the season finale. One day after he criticized the team and coaching staff, the Browns sent Clowney home before practice Friday, effectively ending the defensive end's second season in Cleveland. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address...
Action News Jax

Emergency Podcast: Jim Harbaugh under NCAA investigation

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde detail the recent investigations that are being levied against Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. The pod breaks down the violations that the NCAA is imposing on Jim Harbaugh, including a level 1 violation which has the possibility to disrupt Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan. The often stubborn head coach is likely to meet the investigation with a great enthusiasm and hard-headedness unmatched by any other coach. The guys speculate as to what the punishment could be if the violations are upheld, as well as Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines. Could this be the deciding factor that sends Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL?
