The new year might not be here quite yet, but if you’re already feeling the initiatory, fresh-start energy, there's an astrological reason for that: On December 20, Jupiter—the planet of expansion, luck, and beneficence—shifted into Aries, the first sign of the zodiac known for its self-starter energy. Having dipped only briefly into the sign in 2022 (while spending most of the year showering its blessings on Pisces), Jupiter is now in Aries until May 16, 2023, smiling down upon the rams with all its cosmic goodness before shifting into Taurus and granting the same good fortune to the bulls for the rest of the year. Thanks to these transits, Aries and Taurus are destined to be the luckiest zodiac signs in 2023.

11 DAYS AGO