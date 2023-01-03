Darlene Mills recognized for 43 years of service to Navajo health

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez had the honor of attending a retirement celebration for Darlene Miles in recognition of her 43 years of Emergency Medical Services with the Navajo Nation.

Nez and Division of Public Safety Director Jesse Delmar joined Miles’ family and friends to offer words of encouragement and appreciation for her dedication and commitment to serving the Nation’s communities.

Miles began working at the Navajo Department of Emergency Medical Services when the department was established.

Many who were in attendance thanked Darlene for keeping the department’s human resources in order and for helping many Navajo people throughout the years. The Office of the President and Vice President thanks Darlene, her family, and colleagues for their support and we pray for continued blessings for Darlene and her family. Ahe’hee’

Information provided by the Navajo Nation President’s Office.