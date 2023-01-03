“Young Rock” with Dwayne Johnson returns Friday, January 6 with all new episodes of season 3 on NBC. Season 3 of the comedy about Dwayne Johnson’s life and the people he’s met along the way, will air new episodes every Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the premiere can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream or the next day on Peacock TV. All three streaming services offer free trials and Peacock starts at $4.99 a month.

