How to watch the ’RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 premiere for free
The season 15 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 6 on its new network, MTV. Those without cable can watch the season premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for free through Philo, DirecTV Stream or FuboTV, each of which offer a free trial to new users. You can also watch the series on Paramount Plus, which offers a free trial.
How to watch the winter premiere of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ stream for free
NBC’s “Dateline,” will air on the network on Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The show can also be streamed on platforms like FuboTV and Peacock. Both platforms offer free trials for new users who are interested in signing up for an account. Peacock starts at $4.99 a month.
‘Shark Tank’ season 14 returns to ABC Friday, stream new episodes for free
Gwyneth Paltrow guest sharks in a new episode of season 14 of “Shark Tank” premiering on Friday, Jan, 6. on ABC. The show will premiere at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC. Viewers can watch the new episode on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services are free with a seven-day trial.
‘Young Rock’ with Dwayne Johnson returns Friday, how to watch for free
“Young Rock” with Dwayne Johnson returns Friday, January 6 with all new episodes of season 3 on NBC. Season 3 of the comedy about Dwayne Johnson’s life and the people he’s met along the way, will air new episodes every Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the premiere can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream or the next day on Peacock TV. All three streaming services offer free trials and Peacock starts at $4.99 a month.
How to watch the new episode of ‘Love After Lockup’ for free
A new episode of “Love After Lockup” will air on Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m ET on WE Tv. The new episode “Ditched & Dismissed” can also be streamed live on Philo, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. All platforms offer a free trial for those interested in signing up for an account.
How to watch ‘On Patrol: Live’ on Reelz for free on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7
The Reelz series “On Patrol: Live” continues with new episodes on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT both evenings, going for three hours apiece. Those without cable can catch the latest installments of “On Patrol: Live” for free through either Philo or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
