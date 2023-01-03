ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

woay.com

Governor Jim Justice to propose new tax cut plan

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice says he will soon announce another proposal to cut taxes. While Governor Justice did not provide specifics, he stated he would introduce the plan next week. The Governor is scheduled to give his State of the State address to the Legislature on...
WSAZ

Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Summers sheds more light on plans to divide DHHR

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Legislation to divide the state Department of Health and Human Resources into three new agencies is expected to move early in the upcoming legislative session and could set an early tone for the following weeks. “One bill impacts every other bill. If this passes, then a...
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-5-23

–Governor Justice says he plans to propose the biggest tax cut in state history. –House leader says division of DHHR may set the tone for the Legislative Session. –W.Va. Congressional representatives back McCarthy for Speaker, but he doesn’t have the job yet. –In Sports, a huge match-up of #1...
Metro News

PEIA Bombshell

The start of the 2023 legislative session is just five days away, and issues surrounding the state’s health insurance program have now been pushed to the forefront by a stunning announcement. Wheeling Hospital, which is part of the WVU Medicine Health System, said Thursday that, as of July 1st, it will not longer accept PEIA patients.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order

CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

PSC Gives Mon Power Until March 31 To Evaluate Pleasants Purchase

The PSC has asked Mon Power to submit a report by March 31 on the potential for purchasing the Pleasants Power Station from Energy Harbor. The 1,300-megawatt coal-burning plant on the Ohio River is supposed to shut down this year, unless a buyer steps forward. West Virginia’s Consumer Advocate recommended...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Hope Gas announces acquisition plans for Peoples Gas WV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hope Gas has announced plans to purchase Peoples Gas WV from Essential Utilities. The transaction is valued at about $37 million and is expected to close by mid-year. The sale will increase Hope’s natural gas customer base by 10%, to a total of about 125,000.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

