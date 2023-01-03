Read full article on original website
woay.com
Governor Jim Justice to propose new tax cut plan
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice says he will soon announce another proposal to cut taxes. While Governor Justice did not provide specifics, he stated he would introduce the plan next week. The Governor is scheduled to give his State of the State address to the Legislature on...
Lawmakers debate DHHR reforms as West Virginia Legislative Session nears
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The push continues to reform the troubled West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Lawmakers from both parties say fixing major problems within the DHHR will be a big priority of the annual legislative session that begins next week. The leadership of both parties has written letters to the acting […]
WSAZ
Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
Metro News
Summers sheds more light on plans to divide DHHR
GRAFTON, W.Va. — Legislation to divide the state Department of Health and Human Resources into three new agencies is expected to move early in the upcoming legislative session and could set an early tone for the following weeks. “One bill impacts every other bill. If this passes, then a...
With huge state surplus, West Virginia reform group wants social services and community needs met first
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With the West Virginia legislature about to convene for its session this month, a grassroots reform group is taking the pulse of eastern panhandle residents. The non-profit Center for Budget and Public Policy has been holding town meetings and public forums about the state’s $1 billion surplus. It is […]
WSAZ
Kanawha County Commission speaks out about West Virginia American Water rate increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Jan. 1, West Virginia American Water customers are paying a little more on their water bill because of a newly approved rate increase. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said this is not something they wanted to be approved by the state Public Service Commission.
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 1-5-23
–Governor Justice says he plans to propose the biggest tax cut in state history. –House leader says division of DHHR may set the tone for the Legislative Session. –W.Va. Congressional representatives back McCarthy for Speaker, but he doesn’t have the job yet. –In Sports, a huge match-up of #1...
Metro News
PEIA Bombshell
The start of the 2023 legislative session is just five days away, and issues surrounding the state’s health insurance program have now been pushed to the forefront by a stunning announcement. Wheeling Hospital, which is part of the WVU Medicine Health System, said Thursday that, as of July 1st, it will not longer accept PEIA patients.
West Virginia Senators want change at DHHR
A group of West Virginia senators is asking the new head of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Bureau for Social Services to consider several changes to the state's child welfare policies.
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order
CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
Metro News
PSC approves Mon Power rate adjustment due to increased costs for fuel
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission has issued an order that will allow Mon Power to recover $91.8 million in fuel costs. The order came down late in the day last Friday following a cost recovery case filed by the utility earlier in 2022. Mon Power spokesperson...
wvpublic.org
PSC Gives Mon Power Until March 31 To Evaluate Pleasants Purchase
The PSC has asked Mon Power to submit a report by March 31 on the potential for purchasing the Pleasants Power Station from Energy Harbor. The 1,300-megawatt coal-burning plant on the Ohio River is supposed to shut down this year, unless a buyer steps forward. West Virginia’s Consumer Advocate recommended...
How much do you have to make to buy a house in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The average value of a home in West Virginia is $145,991, according to Zillow. If you are planning on buying a home in the Mountain State, how much will you have to make to buy one? In West Virginia, Zillow says the average value of a house in West Virginia is […]
WTAP
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Metro News
Hope Gas announces acquisition plans for Peoples Gas WV
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hope Gas has announced plans to purchase Peoples Gas WV from Essential Utilities. The transaction is valued at about $37 million and is expected to close by mid-year. The sale will increase Hope’s natural gas customer base by 10%, to a total of about 125,000.
wchstv.com
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
13,000 West Virginia customers affected by gas company buyout
West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.
