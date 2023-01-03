Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to talk to family
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Some good news to end the week. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
26 Shirts releases Special Edition Damar Hamlin line
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, 26 Shirts announced that it released a new line in honor of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin was injured on Monday during the first half of the Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati and he's currently fighting for his life but improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery
The Buffalo Bills shared another update about Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning, and the news was once again very positive. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. The defensive back is still considered to be in critical condition but has “demonstrated that he... The post Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins Bills via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Damar Hamlin's hometown, former football influencers 'amazed' at outpouring of support
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Damar Hamlin's hometown of McKees Rocks, a borough just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is a tough town full of "fighters" and Hamlin is no exception according to Archie Brinza. Brinza is the McKees Rocks Council President who also ran the youth sports league that Hamlin...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,” Thomas...
‘You’ve won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked doctors at UC Medical Center who won the game between the Bills and Bengals after waking up.
Sense of relief and new hope for Hamlin's recovery shared by fans in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — With Damar Hamlin seeing what doctors described as “remarkable improvement” a feeling of relief was expressed by Buffalo Bills players and fans across the globe Thursday evening. People who have been posting signs and messages of support outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center or...
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON — Damar Hamlin was the forefront of the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game. In three days since the Bills...
WGRZ TV
NFL makes it official, announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not...
High school football coach shares insights on Damar Hamlin the player and person
PITTSBURGH — Before Damar Hamlin was a Buffalo Bills player getting support from around the world, he was Damar Hamlin, a freshman at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and his football coach was Terry Totten. Totten was watching Monday night's game between Cincinnati and Buffalo and cheering on...
Dillan Gibbons releases emotional message after two fulfilling years at Florida State
The next step for Gibbons is a shot at the NFL.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘A cascading failure’: Blizzard that left tens of thousands without heat hit some in Buffalo harder
The Blizzard of 2022 hit Buffalo and other parts of the region with a ferocity not seen in at least 45 years. While there is scant data available, the historic storm appears to have had a particularly devastating impact on Black people in the city. The majority of those who...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0