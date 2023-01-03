ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury

The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to talk to family

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Some good news to end the week. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

26 Shirts releases Special Edition Damar Hamlin line

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, 26 Shirts announced that it released a new line in honor of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin was injured on Monday during the first half of the Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati and he's currently fighting for his life but improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery

The Buffalo Bills shared another update about Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning, and the news was once again very positive. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. The defensive back is still considered to be in critical condition but has “demonstrated that he... The post Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins Bills via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
