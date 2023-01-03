ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Radio Iowa

Congresswoman Hinson maintaining support for McCarthy as House Speaker

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke about the ongoing fight to elect fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House during her weekly conference call with reporters. “I obviously support Kevin for speaker and the message I’ve been communicating to my colleagues is that the sooner we elect Kevin,...
The Hill

McCarthy fails to win Speakership as Gaetz casts deciding vote

In a stunning display on the chamber floor late Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (D-Fla.) cast a dramatic present vote for Speaker, which is preventing Rep. Kevin McCarthy from securing the 217 total votes he needs to win the Speakership. McCarthy has 216 votes, with 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and four Republicans voting for…
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy edged to the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the weary but energized members pushed through a tension-filled, historic 14th vote. McArthy made an extraordinary surge, laboring to end the grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.
