Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Radio Iowa
Congresswoman Hinson maintaining support for McCarthy as House Speaker
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke about the ongoing fight to elect fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House during her weekly conference call with reporters. “I obviously support Kevin for speaker and the message I’ve been communicating to my colleagues is that the sooner we elect Kevin,...
McCarthy fails to win Speakership as Gaetz casts deciding vote
In a stunning display on the chamber floor late Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (D-Fla.) cast a dramatic present vote for Speaker, which is preventing Rep. Kevin McCarthy from securing the 217 total votes he needs to win the Speakership. McCarthy has 216 votes, with 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and four Republicans voting for…
McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy edged to the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the weary but energized members pushed through a tension-filled, historic 14th vote. McArthy made an extraordinary surge, laboring to end the grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.
McCarthy loses by one vote in shocking 14th attempt, furious floor lobbying failed to sway opponents
Kevin McCarthy lost his 14th attempt to be House speaker by a single vote late Friday night in a nailbiter vote that shocked GOP lawmakers as it unfolded.
