ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County supervisors declare state of emergency over bed capacity at hospitals

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwuMH_0k2A6ppo00

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has declared a local state of emergency.

Officials say local hospitals have no beds and they're concerned about the likely impact to come because of the recent closure of Madera Community Hospital.

"We're in dire straits, like patients are suffering." Community Regional Medical Center's Emergency Room Chief Dr. Danielle Campagne told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

She said the hospital has been overcrowded as cases of Covid, the flu and RSV surged in recent weeks.

Now, they're anticipating the impacts from the closure of Madera Community Hospital.

"I just feel like there are constant shortages and constant challenges and Madera, I feel, is going to be the tipping point for us." Dr. Campagne said.

Last week CRMC went on diversion for a few hours, sending patients elsewhere.

EMTs and paramedics were instructed to use the "assess and refer" policy.

They are now referring patients to urgent care or their own doctors if they don't meet certain criteria to go to the hospital.

County staff and the County Department of Public Health recommended the board not approve the declaration yet.

They say that's because numbers at local hospitals stabilized over the weekend, and the state recently agreed to consider providing more resources.

Steve Brandau argued this has been an ongoing issue and not one that a state of emergency was going to fix.

"It's like this big ongoing problem that's inside of our health care system, and to declare an emergency, I have some heartburn with that." Brandau said.

Nathan Magsig agreed the problem was bigger than just the current overflow of patients.

But Brian Pacheco said it was important to trust the information from the hospital, that they need help now.

"You are absolutely right, it is an ongoing problem, but when you have 30 people in a hallway. That's an emergency." Pacheco said.

The board ultimately voted unanimously to declare a local state of emergency.

In a statement, the county said in part, "The Board also adopted this resolution to spotlight the need for assistance from the state and federal government."

The local state of emergency has been declared for the next four weeks.

At the February 7th meeting, supervisors will take a look at how hospitals are doing and decide whether to rescind the emergency or extend it.

What was once a bustling hospital in Madera is now left lifeless with no signs on the building.

On Tuesday, Madera County Board of Supervisors ratified the local emergency proclamation, a formal request for assistance from the state.

The request for assistance will now be sent to the Governor Gavin Newsom.

Also on Tuesday, signs were placed on the door at Madera Community Hospital, saying that all patients will be transferred on January 3rd.

RELATED: Madera County residents desperate for alternatives as hospital closes

Supervisor Rob Poythress serves on the Madera Community Hospital Board.

He says before the pandemic, the hospital was marginally profitable. Once COVID-19 hit, nurses retired.

So, the hospital had to hire traveling nurses, who sometimes made more than the doctors.

"We traded a $70 an hour salary for a $220 an hour salary and that's really what the killer was right there. Plus, the low reimbursement rates," explained Poythress.

Poythress says more than 60% of the patients were on Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid healthcare program. The hospital had some of the lowest reimbursement rates in the state.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 4

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
fresnoalliance.com

We Are on Our Own

On Dec. 20, 2022, the Fresno Bee reported on the status of hospital beds during the current surge of Covid-19, influenza, RSV and other respiratory infections. As of Dec. 20, Fresno County hospital bed occupancy was at 100% bed capacity. Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, said, “We’ve...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
healthleadersmedia.com

Madera Community Hospital Closing Down, Files Chapter 11

"It is with much sadness and disappointment that the hospital will now face bankruptcy and closure," the organization says. — Madera Community Hospital—a Madera, California-based healthcare provider with over $200 million in total patient revenue and 106 staffed beds—has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be permanently closing its doors on January 10, 2023.
MADERA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 businesses cited in Visalia Police tobacco inspection

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five businesses were cited by officers after failing a tobacco compliance inspection in Visalia, conducted by the Visalia Police Department. According to the police department, officers conducted these inspections on several businesses on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The five businesses were cited for suspicion of selling banned tobacco products. Officials say […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley cities prepare for possible flooding amid storm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With heavy rain in the forecast tonight cities throughout the valley are preparing for possible flooding.  With the ground already saturated from previous rainfall the valley could be much more prone to flooding.  Crews are quickly pumping water between ponding braising to make room for incoming rainfall.  “Basically, these basins […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

There Is A Slight Risk Of Excessive Rainfall In The Sierra Nevada Foothills And Kern County Mountains Thursday Into Thursday Night – Includes Mariposa And Madera County

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Kern County mountains Thursday into Thursday night, which could result in localized flooding. Rockslides and mudslides are possible in canyons and steep hillsides. Area Forecast...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy