Staten Island, NY

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
42-year-old shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot and killed Thursday night in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. According to detectives with the 61st Precinct, officers arrived at the scene after receiving the report of an assault of a male in the area. When they arrived, they found the 42-year-old victim with head trauma and multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/ Coney Island, where he was pronounced deceased. Police reported a suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect and victim were not released at The post 42-year-old shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD probing report of burglary at school in Great Kills; Computer equipment allegedly stolen

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a burglary where computer equipment allegedly was stolen from classrooms at a school in Great Kills. The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 28 just after 2 a.m. at PS 32 at 232 Barlow Ave., according to preliminary information provided to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken

NEW YORK, NY – A deli located at 2745 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was robbed by three men, simulating a firearm. A 19-year-old deli worker complied with the attackers’ threats and demands. Detectives with the NYPD’s 61st Precinct are now asking the public to assist in identifying three men wanted as suspects in the robbery. On Monday, the three men entered the deli at around 11:15 p.m, then simulated a firearm, and gestured at the teen deli worker. They went behind the counter and stole $2,000 from the cash register. The group field the scene. The worker was The post Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
Staten Island, NY
