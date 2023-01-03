Read full article on original website
Related
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
NYPD makes arrest in murder of Staten Island man, 36, dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man stands accused in the death of Timothy Gibbs, who suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in Prince’s Bay by private means in October. Masud Khan lives at the same Annadale address, 1475 Arden Ave.,...
‘The Wanderers’ check out site of bus-stop melee involving NYPD, youths as longer video of incident emerges and NYC Mayor Adams plans visit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Controversy continues to swirl after an NYPD officer was involved in a melee on Tuesday with youths at a bus stop used by students from I.S. 51 in Port Richmond. The officer was suspended after video emerged of him repeatedly punching one female youth on the...
Source: Man allegedly stabbed by livery driver in Staten Island road-rage incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a busy street in Bloomfield during the morning rush hour on Thursday, according to police. A road-rage incident sparked the assault that allegedly was perpetrated by a livery driver, according to a...
Once a set-up man in puppy-for-sale shooting, S.I. man has graduated to gunman, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man with a rap sheet was sentenced this week to prison, following allegations he was captured in surveillance footage firing a gun at two individuals. Joshua Klein, 26, of the 700 block of Castleton Avenue in West Brighton, pleaded guilty to second-degree...
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
Longer video surfaces of wild Staten Island bus-stop melee; ‘It’s upsetting,’ girl’s mom says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new video has surfaced showing a different perspective on the bus-stop melee involving youths in Port Richmond that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer. The new footage, shot from about 15 feet away, on the other side of the Egbert Triangle green...
42-year-old shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay
NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot and killed Thursday night in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. According to detectives with the 61st Precinct, officers arrived at the scene after receiving the report of an assault of a male in the area. When they arrived, they found the 42-year-old victim with head trauma and multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/ Coney Island, where he was pronounced deceased. Police reported a suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect and victim were not released at The post 42-year-old shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Staten Island mother/daughter team joined forces to open Blow Lounge salon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cindy Garcia never wanted her daughter, Amber Morales, to be a hairstylist. “My husband [Morales’ late step-father] and I tried talking her out of this career field, but she was adamant, and she decided she wanted to go to cosmetology school to pursue it,” said Garcia.
NYPD probing report of robbery in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a robbery in St. George on Thursday evening. The robbery was reported at around 4:50 p.m. at a shoe store at 35 Richmond Terrace, according to preliminary information from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. An...
Who needs resolutions? Take a look at those who need a forever home: Jan. 7-8
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Many believe that cats enjoy solitude. But no two are alike. Some prefer to be cuddled more than being alone. Unlike other animals, veterinarians say cats can spend up to 24 hours alone if they have fresh water, fresh food and clean litter. (This does not hold true for kittens or senior cats, however.)
NYPD responds to grocery store robbery on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Stapleton Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD said. Multiple police vehicles were spotted outside the Deli & Grill Lotto at 466 Bay St. around 3:20 p.m. A male entered the location, removed an unknown amount of...
Elderly Woman Killed in Canarsie Hit-Run was Second Person in Her Family to be Killed by a Driver in the Borough
An elderly grandmother killed in a Brooklyn hit-and-run had a daughter who was killed in a similar crash 10 years earlier, the woman’s devastated family said Thursday. “It wasn’t her time,” the daughter told the Daily News. “She had no health issues. She still would’ve been living.”
NYPD probing report of burglary at school in Great Kills; Computer equipment allegedly stolen
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a burglary where computer equipment allegedly was stolen from classrooms at a school in Great Kills. The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 28 just after 2 a.m. at PS 32 at 232 Barlow Ave., according to preliminary information provided to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
DOE head visits S.I. school connected to bus stop melee that led to cop’s suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Westerleigh school at the center of an ongoing controversy involving the suspension of an NYPD officer has been visited by Department of Education (DOE) higher-ups this week, according to a spokesperson. DOE Deputy Press Secretary Jenna Lyle said that Chancellor David Banks, along with...
Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken
NEW YORK, NY – A deli located at 2745 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was robbed by three men, simulating a firearm. A 19-year-old deli worker complied with the attackers’ threats and demands. Detectives with the NYPD’s 61st Precinct are now asking the public to assist in identifying three men wanted as suspects in the robbery. On Monday, the three men entered the deli at around 11:15 p.m, then simulated a firearm, and gestured at the teen deli worker. They went behind the counter and stole $2,000 from the cash register. The group field the scene. The worker was The post Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
What’s up for the new year at Staten Island restaurants? Here are some resolutions from food service types for 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whether it’s taking life more slowly — like one taco at a time — or making a commitment to personal fitness, the New Year brings a fresh take for the borough’s food service operators. Here are what some in the business have in mind for 2023 in pursuit of happiness.
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Elevators will be replaced at 20 NYCHA developments, including 1 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Housing Authority’s (NYCHA) modernization overhaul has reached a new milestone with its plan to replace 335 outdated elevators in 20 of its developments across the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams, Interim NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on...
