NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot and killed Thursday night in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. According to detectives with the 61st Precinct, officers arrived at the scene after receiving the report of an assault of a male in the area. When they arrived, they found the 42-year-old victim with head trauma and multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/ Coney Island, where he was pronounced deceased. Police reported a suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect and victim were not released at

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO