Chambersburg, PA

I-81 closed for 6 hours after driver flees Chambersburg cops, crashes near Shippensburg

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago
The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Shippensburg area were closed for about six hours Monday night after a motorist suspected in at least one hit-and-run in Chambersburg crashed while allegedly fleeing from police, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident began in Chambersburg, where a concerned motorist reported to local police that a vehicle was driving erratically and struck a sign in the 200 block of South Main Street, according to Sgt. Jon Greenawalt. Chambersburg police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled on East Queen Street toward I-81. Borough officers did not pursue the motorist, Greenawalt said.

State police encountered the vehicle as it was speeding near exit 20 (Pa. 997/Scotland) on I-81, according to state police. Police began pursuing the vehicle after unsuccessfully trying to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver lost control near mile marker 26.5 in Cumberland County. The vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times, according to state police.

After being treated by police and then EMS, two males found in the vehicle were flown to York Hospital. One had suspected serious injuries, and the other suffered moderate injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said.

The northbound lanes between exits 24 (Pa. 696/Fayette Street) and 29 (Pa. 174/King Street) were closed from shortly after 6 p.m. to just after midnight, according to tweets from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

State police are still investigating the incident.

Chambersburg police continue to investigate the "hit-and-run(s)," Greenawalt said.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

