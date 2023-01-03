Police seek 2 men accused of credit card fraud in Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in an alleged credit card fraud.

The two men, whose images were captured on surveillance camera footage, are accused of charging almost $1,000 in fuel and lottery tickets to a credit card that wasn't theirs.

The department did not say where the fuel and lottery tickets were purchased.

Anyone who has information about either man is asked to call Detective Marc King at (517) 546-2440, extension 4335 or the office's tip line at (517) 546-8477.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.