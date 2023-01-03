ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We need a Damar Hamlin miracle

By Steve Serby
 3 days ago

The games will go on, because they always do. The NFL playoffs will go on, because there is a Super Bowl to play.

But it is the day after the horrifying night when Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Field in Cincinnati, when no one could be certain whether he would make it out of critical condition alive at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

And we still don’t know.

And what we also cannot know is how long it will take for his Bills teammates and coaches, not to mention for the entire 32-team brotherhood of the NFL, to be emotionally ready when the games go on.

So what we do know is that football doesn’t matter today any more than it did at 8:55 Monday night when Damar Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed from cardiac arrest and could not breathe on his own and fans and players in all sports cried and everyone prayed. And should keep on praying.

Because this was a chilling, harrowing, terrifying, sobering night when Damar Hamlin wasn’t only the son of the woman who rushed down from the stands where she was watching him living out his childhood dream to be by his side on the desperate ambulance ride to try to save him.

Damar Hamlin was Everyone’s Son.

America’s Son.

It has left a pall over all of the sports world during a timeout no one could have fathomed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHFu1_0k2A6SjD00
Bills players pray for Damar Hamlin.
Getty Images

“Miracle” was a popular sports movie about the late Herb Brooks and the gold medal-winning USA hockey team at Lake Placid. And we talk about miracles on all the playing fields all the time. It is the charm and beauty of sports competition.

We need one now. This is the miracle we need now.

A real-life Hail Mary.

I was in the press box at the Meadowlands on Nov. 29, 1992 when a young Jets defensive end named Dennis Byrd’s head collided with the chest of teammate Scott Mersereau while rushing quarterback Dave Krieg and couldn’t get up. Somehow, Byrd beat back the grim possibility of being a lifelong quadriplegic and wrote one of the most inspirational stories we have witnessed in sports, or anywhere. The book and the movie was “Rise and Walk.”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” against the Bengals. Follow the New York Post’s live coverage for injury updates on his condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZsCO_0k2A6SjD00
Dennis Byrd during his number retirement ceremony on Oct. 28, 2012.
Getty Images

Darryl Stingley wasn’t as fortunate. A violent 1978 preseason collision with Raiders safety Jack Tatum ended the Patriots receiver’s career at 26 and left him a quadriplegic. His grandson, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., was the third pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Texans.

Chuck Hughes was a receiver for the Detroit Lions who died on the field from a heart attack on Oct. 24, 1971. Hank Gathers was a Loyola Marymount basketball player with a condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy who collapsed on a court on March 4, 1990 and died.

Tragedy can rear its ugly head at any time for anyone.

In the hours since Damar Hamlin went down, we have learned about how he made it out of the mean bullet-ridden streets of McKees Rocks, Pa. , how he endured the trauma of coping with an incarcerated father, how he started his The Chasing Ms Foundation to purchase toys for children affected by the pandemic in his hometown…over $3.5 million had been raised for his charity from fans as of Tuesday morning.

One play can be your last play. One minute you can be one of the fittest athletes in professional sports…. and the next minute you can be fighting for your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HkiV_0k2A6SjD00
Damar Hamlin takes a photo with kids at his charity event.
Damar Hamlin/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV22Y_0k2A6SjD00
Damar Hamlin during a Bills game on Sept. 19, 2022.
Getty Images

I have been on NFL sidelines and witnessed the frightening collisions between 300-pound men that can end careers, that have left too many with broken bones and a severely diminished quality of life they never dreamed could one day be theirs. Year after year, it seems, we mourn the poor victims of head trauma who succumb to CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

No matter how much safer you try to make a violent game, there are no guarantees that it can be safe enough for everyone. And the sad irony is that after all the efforts to legislate targeting an opponent out of the game, the NFL has seen many more vicious collisions than the one that Damar Hamlin endured when Bengals receiver Tee Higgins lowered his head and led with his right shoulder into the defender’s chest.

Many of them consider themselves gladiators lucky to play a game they have dreamed about and fell in love with from the first time they touched a football, and they all understand the risks. But when you are young and feel indestructible, you refuse to believe it can happen to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4375ee_0k2A6SjD00
Bills players watch in agony as Damar Hamlin gets attended to by medics.
AP

Damar Hamlin forces all of them — most of them for the first time — to confront their own mortality.

We should be thankful for the emergency care people who did what they are trained to do when they administered CPR and restored his heartbeat amidst tears that had been cheers in the most desperate hour of Damar Hamlin’s life.

“There’s no game plan for this,” former Jets head coach Herm Edwards said on ESPN.

The game can give you fame and fortune and joy.

It can also give you and your loved ones pain and sorrow.

Life will go on. It always does.

Keep praying that it goes on for Damar Hamlin.

