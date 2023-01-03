ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in sprawling crypto fraud case

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D76sG_0k2A6P5200

Accused cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Manhattan court Tuesday — and was ordered to steer clear of his  FTX exchange because of recent suspicious activity.

The 30-year-old fallen wunderkind had to agree to the move if he wanted to stay free on bond until his case is heard in court, said federal Judge Lewis Kaplan, who set a tentative trial date of Oct. 2.

Federal prosecutors told Kaplan they were seeking the restriction because of potential red flags involving some virtual wallets on the exchange that had been accessed since Bankman-Fried’s arrest — including cryptocurrency being moved around — and they need time to investigate.

“While we don’t know whether it was the defendant who made these transfers, he did at one point have access to these wallets,” Assistant US Attorney Danielle Sassoon said in court.

The suspect’s lawyers contended that their client is not the one moving the crypto around and claimed they notified the government of the situation — an assertion of innocence that the suspect previously echoed himself in a tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTZrH_0k2A6P5200
Accused cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment in Manhattan federal court Tuesday.
AFP via Getty Images

“None of these are me. I’m not and couldn’t be moving any of those funds; I don’t have access to them anymore,” Bankman-Fried wrote on Twitter on Dec. 30, after suspicions about the accounts first surfaced.

The alleged fraudster linked to an article from Cointelegraph in the tweet​,​ which reported that crypto wallets associated with Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund were transferring assets out.

“I believe it is likely the case that various legit legs of FTX have the ability to access these funds; hopefully that’s what’s happening here​,” the suspect wrote in a subsequent tweet. “If not, hopefully one steps in soon to do so.  I would be happy to help advise regulators on this if any wanted​.”​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cm60o_0k2A6P5200
This was Bankman-Fried’s second appearance in Manhattan federal court since his extradition from the Bahamas.
Matthew McDermott

Tuesday was Bankman-Fried’s second appearance in Manhattan federal court since his extradition from the Bahamas .

The alleged crypto crook is accused in an eight-count indictment of swindling investors and customers of his popular currency exchange, FTX, by diverting cash invested in the platform to his hedge fund Alameda Research and for lavish personal expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkMc1_0k2A6P5200
The 30-year-old is accused in an eight-count indictment of swindling investors and customers of his popular currency exchange, FTX.
Matthew McDermott

The indictment also charges Bankman-Fried with conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of his alleged sprawling fraud operation.

The suspect could face up to 115 years behind bars if convicted of all charges, the feds said.

The shaggy-haired accused scammer was met by a sizable media scrum when he arrived at court with his legal team — and mother — at about 12:40 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEVev_0k2A6P5200
Sam Bankman-Fried entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment.
AFP via Getty Images

Bankman-Fried, wearing a dark-colored suit and his backpack, followed security guards who pushed through the gaggle of photographers in front of the courthouse entrance on Worth Street in lower Manhattan.

His lawyer entered his not-guilty plea in court.

About 15 minutes before the start of Bankman-Fried’s arraignment, US Attorney Damian Williams announced that his office has created a special “FTX Task Force” to deal with “matters related to the FTX collapse” — including trying to recover victims’ swindled assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQKPs_0k2A6P5200
Defense attorney Mark Cohen pleads “not guilty” at the hearing.
REUTERS

“The Southern District of New York is working around the clock to respond to the implosion of FTX. It is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Williams said in a statement.

“We are launching the SDNY FTX Task Force to ensure that this urgent work continues, powered by all of SDNY’s resources and expertise, until justice is done.”

After the suspect’s indictment on Dec. 13, federal prosecutors revealed that two of Bankman-Fried’s co-conspirators had pleaded guilty to fraud charges for their roles in the scheme and agreed to cooperate with federal investigators who are probing the crypto operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9oOm_0k2A6P5200
Bankman-Fried has been living at his parents’ California house since his release on bail.
David G. McIntyre

His ex-girlfriend, former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, 28, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, 29, each copped to a number of fraud and conspiracy charges in secret court hearings days after Bankman-Fried was charged.

The alleged fraudster has been living at his parents’ California house since his release on bail.

After court Tuesday, he headed to his lawyers’ Manhattan offices at 800 Third Ave., photos show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Disgraced ‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives at court for sentencing in fraud scheme

Disgraced “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah arrived at Manhattan court Friday morning to be sentenced by a federal judge for leading a yearslong telemarketing scam that targeted elderly Americans.  Federal prosecutors want Judge Sidney Stein to hand the fallen reality TV star up to 10 years in prison over the scheme, arguing she helped siphon the life savings of her victims for nearly a decade.  “At the defendant’s direction, victims were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing submission.  “[Shah] and her co-conspirators persisted in their conduct until the victims’ bank...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

FTX lawyer tied to poker scandal reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried

Daniel Friedberg — the former FTX “chief regulatory officer” who was tied to a notorious online poker cheating scandal — has reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried and has been cooperating with the feds in the epic crypto fraud case. Friedberg, a member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle and key legal adviser at FTX, met with investigators on Nov. 22 and detailed how the disgraced founder used customer funds “to finance his business empire,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The former FTX lawyer reportedly has also dished to the feds about his conversations with other top executives...
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

FBI asked police to pull Bryan Kohberger over to get images of hands: report

The FBI reportedly tracked accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger and his father as they drove from Washington State University to Pennsylvania – and asked Indiana cops to pull him over to secure images of his hands. A law enforcement source told Fox News that an FBI surveillance team had its eyes on the pair during their cross-country drive last month, when they were stopped twice for following too closely. The feds had asked Indiana state police to pull the white Hyundai Elantra over on Dec. 15 because they were seeking video images of the murder suspect, including his hands, the source told...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger meticulously cleaned his car before arrest: report

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger cleaned his infamous white Hyundai Elantra meticulously after the University of Idaho murders — and was seen wearing surgical gloves several times before finally being collared, according to a law enforcement source. The quadruple murder suspect “cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch,” the source, who was briefed on observations made by investigators in the lead-up to Kohberger’s arrest, told CNN on condition of anonymity. Kohberger, 28, also was seen wearing gloves multiple times outside his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, before he was arrested there on Dec. 30, the source told the network. The PhD...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

George Santos admitted stealing checkbook in Brazil to buy clothes: report

​Rep.-elect George Santos, the truth-challenged Long Island Republican who spun a web of lies about his career and educational background, admitted to stealing a ​man’s checkbook to buy clothing and shoes in Brazil more than a decade ago, according to a report on Wednesday. Santos admitted to police in 2010 that he stole the checkbook from his mom’s purse and used “some sheets” to buy the goods at a shop in Niterói, a city outside Rio de Janeiro, on June 17, 2008, CNN reported, citing case documents. Santos’ mom, Fatima A.C.H. Devolder, had been a nurse​ for the man — Delio da Camara da...
New York Post

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’

An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

DNA from trash at Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania linked him to crime

The FBI collected trash from the family home of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger in order to link him to the gruesome quadruple murder, court documents revealed Thursday.  The DNA profile recovered on Dec. 27 from the garbage at Kohberger’s parents’ house in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, matched that of a knife sheath left at the crime scene, according to the police’s probable cause affidavit.  DNA analysis, which was conducted the following day in the Idaho State Lab, showed a sample from the trash belonged to Kohberger’s father, Michael, with more than 99% accuracy.   “At least 99.9998% of the male population would...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New York Post

Wisconsin woman allegedly attempted to kill husband with animal euthanasia drugs: reports

A Monroe, Wisconsin, woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after being accused of poisoning her husband, who works as a veterinarian, with animal euthanasia drugs several times, according to reports. Amanda Chapin, 50, was arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and charged on Dec. 28, the Associated Press reported, after authorities said she poisoned her 70-year-old husband Gary Chapin, three times by putting barbiturates in his coffee, between July and August. The couple was married in March, after which Amanda Chapin forged one of Gary’s children’s signatures on a power-of-attorney document, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint then says she demanded her husband change...
MONROE, WI
New York Post

Irate man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend in alleged Brooklyn hatchet and gun attack

An irate man attacked his ex-wife’s boyfriend with a hatchet and fatally shot him in a jealous rage in a Brooklyn parking lot, police said Friday. The 47-year-old ex-hubby, Dmytro Lapko, allegedly flew off the handle when he saw the woman with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Levan Galdava, in a parking lot on Ocean Avenue near Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay just after 9 p.m. Thursday, cops said. Locals told The Post they heard screaming coming from the parking lot at first before one women’s voice cried out to call 911. “I heard people screaming. I walked over to the window and saw two people arguing,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

After cartel’s deadly Mexico prison break, fear of escapees fleeing into the US

A notorious cartel enforcer, who led a bloody New Year’s Day jailbreak in a Mexican frontier city, was killed in a standoff with police Thursday — as security experts worried that his two dozen-plus accomplices could take advantage of the chaos at the southern border to slip into the US. Ernest Alfredo Piñon de La Cruz, known by his underworld moniker “El Neto,” was tracked by Mexican intelligence officers in Ciudad Juarez four days after his daring and bloody escape from Cereso #3 State Prison. He and 29 other inmates had broken out in a mass shooting that left 19 dead, including...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger tried to evade cops by putting trash in neighbors’ cans: source

Accused University of Idaho student slayer Bryan Kohberger tried to evade police by putting garbage from his parents’ house into neighbors’ trash cans, the arrest affidavit revealed. Criminal justice Ph.D student Kohberger, 28, appeared conscious of cops potentially collecting his DNA after the murders, wearing gloves to the supermarket and trying to hide trash that could contain his hairs or traces of saliva — all of which could give him away if matched to the crime scene. At one point during the four days he was surveilled by the FBI prior to his arrest, Kohberger was observed putting trash from his family’s...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Suspected killer of Migos rapper Takeoff released from jail after posting bail

The suspected killer of Migos rapper Takeoff was released from jail Wednesday after posting bail. Patrick Xavier Clark — who was arrested and charged with the rapper’s murder in early December — left Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, after paying the $1 million bail, reports TMZ. His bail was first set at $2 million until his lawyers successfully argued it was excessive. Clark was placed on house arrest after his release and will wear a police-mandated GPS tracker. The suspect cannot speak to Takeoff’s family or anyone connected to the case nor possess deadly weapons. Takeoff was killed after his uncle and bandmate Quavo was seen engaging in a heated brawl outside a bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2021. Houston police have since said Takeoff was not part of the quarrel. It was during the melee that shots rang out and fatally struck the rapper in the head and torso. The Grammy nominee’s record label said his death was the result of “senseless violence and a stray bullet.” Police initially arrested a man who they believed was the gunman but denied he was involved. According to police, witnesses at the scene fled before giving statements, further hindering the investigation.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Idaho murder roommate came face to face with killer, police report says

One of the roommates in the University of Idaho murder house came face to face with the killer just moments after the bloody slaughter of her friends, according to a police report. Dylan Mortensen, 21, described her creepy encounter with the black-clad figure, when she opened her bedroom door after hearing a noise a little after 4 a.m. A police affidavit states: “Mortensen stated she opened her door … and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her. “Mortensen described the figure as 5′ 10″ or taller, male,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

NYC gunman fires off round while running from cops in Manhattan: NYPD

A trio of men was arrested after one allegedly fired a shot at cops while trying to run from a car stop in Manhattan, police said. Cops were patrolling near W. 106 St. and West Side Highway following a report of gunfire in the area around 4:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a car, cops said. The three men inside then jumped out and tried to run — with one of the men squeezing off a round at cops, according to the NYPD. Officers caught up to the three men and recovered two firearms. One shell casing was found at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Cops ID man who allegedly sneered ‘Kanye 2024’ in anti-Semitic NYC attack

Police identified the suspect who they believe knocked a man to the ground in Central Park and spewed anti-Semitic comments before sneering, “Kanye 2024.”  Perin Jacobchuk, 32, is wanted for allegedly targeting the 63-year-old victim as he walked in the park near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, cops said.  Jacobchuk — a stranger to the victim — is believed by cops to have hit him from behind, causing him to fall to the ground, authorities said.  The assailant allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks and declared, “Kanye 2024” — referring to the presidential campaign aspirations of Kanye West, who has come under fire for his recent public anti-Semitic tirades. The victim suffered a chipped tooth and a broken hand in the attack, and was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.  Jacobchuk fled west on 72nd Street on a bicycle with a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying miscellaneous items including a sign that says “Hungry Disabled,” according to cops. He is described as a male with a light complexion, medium build, approximately in his 40s, authorities said.  He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat. Police released clear images of Jacobchuk Thursday evening. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

2022 was deadly for cops — yet many of their murders were entirely preventable

Last year proved to be another very deadly one for America’s law enforcement officers, with more than one murdered on average every single week. Most tragic? Many of these deaths, just like those of civilians, could have been prevented — were it not for misguided social-justice reforms and a failure to keep violent, mentally ill individuals off the streets. The year ended with 61 officers murdered in the line of duty: 58 intentionally shot and 3 killed by perpetrators using their motor vehicle as a deadly weapon. Of those, 34 were murdered while handling 911 calls and 23 during domestic disturbances. Among...
New York Post

The ‘Hot Bench’ judges take us behind the robes

“Hot Bench” returned for its ninth season in October with new judges Rachel Juarez and Yodite Tewolde joining veteran jurist Michael Corriero, who’s been with “HB” since 2016. The daytime court show, created by Judith “Judge Judy” Sheindlin, continues to draw solid viewership, averaging nearly 2 million daily viewers — tops in its genre among shows currently in production (“Judge Judy” ended its run of original episodes in 2021). Juarez and Tewolde, who replaced Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, arrived with solid bona fides; Suarez as a veteran litigator and Tewolde as a criminal defense attorney and legal analyst. Juarez and Tewolde and...
New York Post

‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah to serve time at Club Fed prison which doesn’t even have cells: lawyer

Soon-to-be prison inmate Jen Shah will spend the next six-and-a-half years doing easy time at a Club Fed-style low-security Texas prison camp — where she won’t even have to sleep in a cell, sources told The Post. The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who famously once quipped the only crime she was guilty of was “being Shah-mazing” — was sentenced by a federal judge Friday for her role in leading a telemarketing scheme that scammed elderly Americans out of millions of dollars. Despite her criminal deeds, the disgraced businesswoman, 49, and mom of two will be housed in a...
BRYAN, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy