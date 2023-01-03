ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggvZU_0k2A6Mg500

Pitt Panthers from all eras of the program's history sent messages of support for Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in the middle of the Bills-Bengals game, his former teammates, coaches and players from all eras of Pitt Panthers football history were quick to offer messages of support as he was cared for by medical professionals at the stadium and transported to a nearby hospital.

The players who shared the field with Hamlin while he was at Pitt were among the first to offer messages of support for their former teammate. Patrick Jones, Jason Pinnock, Kenny Pickett and others wished Hamlin the best and shared their love on Twitter.

Rashad Wheeler and John Petrishen played with Hamlin at Central Catholic High School and Pitt, so their connections to Hamlin run deep.

Pitt greats like Tony Dorsett and LeSean McCoy, who wore the same colors before Hamlin took his first snap in college, also wished the best for their fellow Panther.

Former Pitt receiver and fellow Pittsburgh native Tyler Boyd, who was on the field when Hamlin suffered his injury, posted two messages from the stadium.

Hamlin's coaches from Pitt also shared in the sadness. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge called Hamlin "one of the best human beings" he had ever met. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates shared a picture of the young defensive back from the annual toy drive his foundation holds.

Current Panthers Marquis Williams and Daniel Carter, who overlapped with Hamlin as young players, were distraught and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Even some Pitt signees in the 2023 recruiting class supported Hamlin while he received treatment in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh native Cruce Brookins was one of them.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury

Sports World Raises Over $3 Million for Damar Hamlin Charity

Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest in Bills-Bengals Game

Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing in Bills-Bengals Game

Pete Thamel Predicts Pitt Lands Kent State Transfer Dante Cephas

Proximity to Pitt Gave Steelers Best Look at Kenny Pickett

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark

Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns

Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem rookie coach learns lessons, brings fresh approach to team

Often, as he coaches his first season at Greensburg Salem, Cam Auld finds himself reverting back to the not-too-distant past when he was a high school basketball player. He puts himself on the outside of the huddle looking inward. “You put yourself back in that time,” the Golden Lions’ 24-year-old...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gibsonia couple celebrates 50 'immaculate' years of marriage

Football fans across the country recognize Dec. 23, 1972, as the date of the Immaculate Reception play delivered by the late Franco Harris. But for Carl and Bonnie Adler of Gibsonia, the date is even more meaningful. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 23, 2022. The Adlers...
GIBSONIA, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Post-Gazette owner buys Pittsburgh City Paper

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh City Paper is getting new ownership. Block Communications, which owns the Post-Gazette, says the deal will close later this month. The deal comes as the workers at the Post-Gazette continue to strike over unfair labor practices. The decision came as a surprise to employees of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
915
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy