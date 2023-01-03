Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week (01.06.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until the poll closes on Friday midday.

This week’s nominees

Tomas Brooker, Hickory Ridge Wrestling: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior went 5-0 to win the 195-pound title at the Holy Angels’ Tournament in Greensboro Dec. 29-30.

Brooker won a 17-5 decision in the finals to earn the tournament victory.

115 teams from seven different states competed in the tournament.

Dallas Gardner, Charlotte Country Day Basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior scored 33 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists in an 80-71 win over Augusta Christian (GA) in the Chik-Fil-A Carolinas’ Challenge at Pine Bluff High (SC) Dec. 28.

Gardner also had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 74-47 victory over Hartsville in the Chik-Fil-A Carolinas’ Challenge Dec. 27.

Gardner is averaging 19.4 points per game for Charlotte Country Day (13-5).

Kyler Harris, Porter Ridge Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 66-40 win over Cheraw in the Chesterfield Holiday Classic Dec. 28.

Harris also scored 25 points in a 64-53 win over host Chesterfield in the same tournament Dec. 29.

He also had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 72-26 win over McBee in the final day of the tournament Dec. 30.

Harris is averaging 26 points per game for Porter Ridge (6-7).

John Lash, Charlotte Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-6 sophomore scored a career-high 50 points to go with 14 rebounds in a 71-63 loss to Augusta Christian (GA) in the Chik-Fil-A Carolinas’ Challenge at Pine Bluff (SC) Dec. 27.

Lash also scored 13 points in a 53-36 loss to Hartsville in the Chik-Fil-A Carolinas’ Challenge Dec. 28.

Lash is averaging 24.8 points and 14 rebounds for Charlotte Christian (5-8).

Miles Leaks, Piedmont Basketball: The 5-foot-11 sophomore scored 17 points and had seven rebounds and three assists in an 83-33 win over Coastal Home School (GA) in the Carolina Low Country Invitational Dec. 28.

Leaks also had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 91-59 semifinals’ win over previously unbeaten Andrew Jackson Academy (SC) Dec. 29.

Leaks finished off the tournament with 28 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in a 69-45 win over Athens Academy in the championship game to earn most valuable player (MVP) honors Dec. 30.

Zion McDuffie, Butler Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior scored 23 points, had nine rebounds, nine blocks and four steals in a 57-39 win over Ballou (Washington, D.C.) in the opening round of the Kings Mountain Holiday Classic Dec. 28.

McDuffie also scored 16 points and had five rebounds in a 47-40 tournament semifinal win over Shelby Dec. 29.

McDuffie finished off the tournament with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in an 80-65 loss to Irmo (SC) in the championship game Dec. 30.

McDuffie is averaging 18.1 points. 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for Butler (6-4).

Trey Minard, III, West Cabarrus Basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior scored 17 points and five rebounds in an 81-42 win over Garinger in the opening round of their own Wolverine Holiday Classic Dec. 28.

Minard also had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a 54-47, tournament semifinal win over Fort Mill (SC) Dec. 29.

Minard finished off the tournament with 27 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in a 68-62 victory over Nation Ford (SC) in the championship game Dec. 30.

Peter Moye, South Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-3 junior scored 11 points, had four rebounds and seven assists in a 73-44 win over Wilkes Central in the North Iredell Holiday Classic Dec. 28.

Moye also scored 18 points, had four assists and three rebounds in a 66-64 overtime loss to Mooresville in the same tournament Dec. 29.

Moye finished off the tournament with 34 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 75-67 loss to host North Iredell Dec. 30.

Moye is averaging 22.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for South Mecklenburg (4-8).

Jordon Nevill, East Mecklenburg Basketball: The 5-foot-11 senior scored 25 points to lead East Mecklenburg to a 80-60 win over host, East Lincoln to win the East Lincoln Winter Jam title, while earning MVP honors Dec. 30.

Nevill also scored 33 points, including seven three-pointers and seven rebounds in a 72-67 overtime win over Lake Norman in the tournament semifinals Dec. 29.

Nevill scored 21 points and had five assists in the Eagles’ 81-51 win over Ashbrook in the opening round of the tournament.

Nevill is averaging 23.6 points per game for an East Mecklenburg team (12-1) that has won 11 straight games through Monday.

Austin Swartz, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot-5 junior scored 20 points, had three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 60-59 win over the Burlington School at the John Wall Holiday Invitational (National bracket) Dec. 30.

Swartz also scored 16 points to go with 10 assists and four rebounds in an 85-51 victory over Greenfield School in the same tournament Dec. 29.

Swartz opened the tournament with 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in a an 83-65 loss to Prolific Prep (CA), Dec. 28.

Cannon School is 17-4 overall through Monday.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 31.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com . Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

