Carrie Underwood’s Son Jacob Adorably Gets His Workout On [Watch]
New year, new Jacob Fisher! Carrie Underwood's youngest son seems to be taking his New Year's resolutions seriously. The country singer posted an adorable video of Jake working out alongside an old fitness DVD. "The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious
Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
How Blake Shelton Convinced Jimmy Buffett to Co-Write the ‘Barmageddon’ Theme
Blake Shelton knew he was calling on some serious star power when he wrote to Jimmy Buffett for permission to sing one of his songs on his new Barmageddon TV show, but he never could have guessed that that email would lead to Buffett being very involved in his show — and even co-writing its theme song.
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023
Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Elle King’s Fiery ‘Tulsa’ Rivals the Best Country Cheating Songs [Listen]
Elle King says her new song "Tulsa" isn't what you think. "If you spell it back to front, you're gonna know what I mean," she sings during the rowdy cheating song. We'll give you a second to figure that out. In a format that's famous for a turn of phrase,...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton’s ‘Honey Bee’ on Her Show [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson is known for covering songs during her Kellyoke segment on her Kelly Clarkson Show, and on Jan. 4, she sang one by her friend and fellow coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. Clarkson took to the stage with her band to perform a free and easy version of...
Carrie Underwood Checks in on a New Year With a Picture of Her Fresh Bread
Carrie Underwood has some time off the road before she launches the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and according to a post on Instagram Stories, she is spending some of that time in the kitchen baking up treats. On Thursday (Jan. 4), she shared a photo of...
Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]
Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]
Chase Rice hates cowboys like you hate a rival football team. It's game recognizing game. On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde Remind Us Why You Can’t Eat at Everyone’s House
TikTok is full of everything from dancing dogs to troubling cooking tips, and Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde called out the latter in a recent humorous video. The video is the result of a series of duets — a function on the app in which a creator can add something to another creator's video. In the original, a woman shares a cooking "tip" that involves biting a stick of butter and dropping it in a pan to prepare a meal, as is her unit of measurement.
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
