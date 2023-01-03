Read full article on original website
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source
Kody Brown may be getting back out there!After the breakdown of his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, the patriarch has been "actively looking" for another spouse to add to his and wife Robyn Brown's formerly polyamorous family.“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to,” an insider spilled, adding Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with just a monogamous union to his fourth bride. SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’
Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Suspended 'GMA' Host T.J. Holmes Panicked & Sad In Last-Minute Shopping Splurge For Daughter Hours Before Her Birthday
Toys won't make it better, T.J. Holmes. The benched Good Morning America anchor took a brief timeout from his public romp with Amy Robach to play daddy ahead of his daughter Sabine's tenth birthday. Despite being under investigation for their alleged affair and filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, T.J. broke cover to go on a last-minute shopping splurge for his youngest child, RadarOnline.com has learned.The television vet, 45, looked panicked and sad as he scoured through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, looking for the perfect "I'm sorry" gift for his daughter. It appears T.J....
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 5 Kids Are So Grown Up As They Reunite With His Ex’s Daughter On NYE: Photo
The holidays truly were a family affair for Tori Spelling and kin as she gathered five of her kids, hubby Dean McDermott, and even his ex’s daughter for New Years Eve 2023. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 49, gushed about her kids in the festive photo, adding the message, “#FamilyFirstAlways” in the tags.
Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos
Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss
Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
‘1000-Lb Sisters’ in 2023: Where Amy and Tammy Slaton Live, Kids, Marital Status, and More Ahead of Season 4
Find out where Tammy and Amy Slaton are living in 2023, plus details about their marital status, kids, and when their TLC series returns.
1000-lb Best Friends’ Meghan Is ‘Spiraling Out of Control’ After Weight-Loss Set Back, Questions Wedding in Season 2 Super Tease
Through thick and thin! 1000-lb Best Friends’ Meghan Crumpler is facing more than one roadblock on season 2 of the TLC series — including her weight loss stumble and wedding planning fears. “My life just feels like [it’s] in a million pieces right now,” Meghan, 44, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at season […]
Kim Kardashian’s Natural Hair Revealed in Gone-Viral TikTok with Daughter North
Kim Kardashian’s natural hair — without extensions — was revealed in a now viral TikTok video with her daughter North. The video, posted on Christmas Eve, shows Kim and North lip syncing to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in their pajamas. In the clip, Kim’s...
bravotv.com
Paige DeSorbo Is Making Some “Sick” Changes to Craig Conover’s Charleston House
As you can see in the video above, Craig Conover recently renovated every inch of his home, making some very impressive improvements along the way. However, the Southern Charm cast member’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, felt there was one room in particular that was still in need of a major change.
