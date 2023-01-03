Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino honors a REMSA manager as November’s “Grand Hero”
Bryan Hallauer from Reno is getting a well-deserved break filled with fun and relaxation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Hallauer is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. After earning his degree in music from UNR, Hallauer knew his passion was in helping people. He worked several jobs...
Record-Courier
County hires new community relations manager
As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s...
Sierra Sun
Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
2news.com
Governor Joe Lombardo Meets with 17+ Nevada School Superintendents
Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo was sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and did not waste time in his new position to meet with Nevada’s 17 school superintendents and the executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority in Carson City Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) monthly meeting.
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
cbs19news
Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
Cal Transfer RB Ashton Hayes Commits to Nevada
He rejoins coach Angus McClure, who recruited him to Cal and is now on the Nevada staff
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
Sierra Sun
Emergency proclamation issued with storms expected to impact Tahoe into next week
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a break from inclement weather on Friday, the Sierra is going to be pounded with storms for several days starting this weekend and Placer County has issued an emergency proclamation in advance. The National Weather Service in Reno has two winter advisories in place...
matadornetwork.com
Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway
Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
PHOTOS: Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first days in office
Monday marked the beginning of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first term as the former Clark County sheriff took the oath of office in front of friends, family and staff members in a private ceremony. The post PHOTOS: Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first days in office appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Estrella
A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal...
FOX Reno
911 call reveals Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by Snowcat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 911 service call log reveals actor Jeremy Renner was "completely crushed" by snowplowing equipment earlier this week outside his Reno home. According to the call log obtained by News 4 & Fox 11 through a public records request from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a person was reported to have been ran over by a Snowcat. The log revealed the caller was screaming, and the subject was moaning loudly in the background with serious bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
Comments / 0