RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 911 service call log reveals actor Jeremy Renner was "completely crushed" by snowplowing equipment earlier this week outside his Reno home. According to the call log obtained by News 4 & Fox 11 through a public records request from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a person was reported to have been ran over by a Snowcat. The log revealed the caller was screaming, and the subject was moaning loudly in the background with serious bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO