Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
The most popular New Year’s resolutions among Americans for 2023
It’s a tired, old cliche, but its sentiment still holds value. Many people want to improve their lives in one way or another, and the new year gives them a good excuse to get started. So just what goals are people setting for themselves for 2023? And how likely...
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Doctor shares advice on how to reduce stress in 2023
Getting healthy is one of the top New Year’s Resolutions every year, but one of the major components of health is stress. Now stress is something we can’t avoid, but there are ways to manage it for optimal health. We spoke to Dr. Chris Perron, author of The Simple Plan, to get his uncomplicated advice on how to cope with stress.
Comments / 0