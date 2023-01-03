ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Starks man charged in Beauregard homicide after overnight manhunt

A Starks man was apprehended Thursday morning and charged in the death of 54-year-old James Barlow. Hank Robert Windham, 45, was arrested following an overnight manhunt that Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said utilized resources from several local agencies, as well as the FBI and Louisiana State Police. Windham was...
STARKS, LA
KLFY News 10

Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases

Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard authorities release name of homicide victim

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they say. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was apprehended around 8 .m. this morning on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Allen sheriff: Oakdale woman posed as doctor

An Oakdale woman is accused of posing as a doctor and receiving payments from patients in excess of $1,000. Erica Giles, 45, is accused of holding a fictitious degree and other falsified documentation, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III. The Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of Giles posing...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for homicide suspect

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Westlake, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Results of the DWI checkpoint have been released.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man charged in pair of mobile home fires

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in a pair of mobile home fires — one of which had two people inside at the time of the attack. Louisiana State Fire Marshal Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said Rodney Hill, 44, was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of aggravated arson and simple arson.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

