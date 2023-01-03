Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Starks man charged in Beauregard homicide after overnight manhunt
A Starks man was apprehended Thursday morning and charged in the death of 54-year-old James Barlow. Hank Robert Windham, 45, was arrested following an overnight manhunt that Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said utilized resources from several local agencies, as well as the FBI and Louisiana State Police. Windham was...
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases
Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
WSFA
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home in Louisiana and raping a woman he did not know on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50...
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies. A Louisiana man suspected of murder has been apprehended in Beauregard Parish with the help of multiple agencies. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:00 am on January 5, 2023, Hank Windham was located on...
KPLC TV
Beauregard authorities release name of homicide victim
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they say. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was apprehended around 8 .m. this morning on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Sheriff: Man attempts to break back into Calcasieu Correctional five hours after being released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man said he threw a rock through the main entrance of Calcasieu Correctional Center so he could go back to jail, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement that Kenneth Hunt, 39, told deputies he wanted a place...
Lake Charles American Press
1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
Lake Charles American Press
Allen sheriff: Oakdale woman posed as doctor
An Oakdale woman is accused of posing as a doctor and receiving payments from patients in excess of $1,000. Erica Giles, 45, is accused of holding a fictitious degree and other falsified documentation, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III. The Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of Giles posing...
St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned
The deputy was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but he then resigned, a spokesman said.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for homicide suspect
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
State Troopers investigating fatal crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on LA 167 at Lawrence Road. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen said two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Westlake, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Results of the DWI checkpoint have been released.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office search for stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers would like help from the public finding a stolen motorcycle.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, the Sulphur Police Department reported that it is investigating a 1st Degree Robbery that occurred at Circle A on North Claiborne Street during the early morning hours of December 30, 2022.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 44-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time of the blaze.
Lake Charles American Press
LC man charged in pair of mobile home fires
A Lake Charles man has been arrested in a pair of mobile home fires — one of which had two people inside at the time of the attack. Louisiana State Fire Marshal Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said Rodney Hill, 44, was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of aggravated arson and simple arson.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of setting fire to mobile home with people inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Calcasieu Parish...
