Fresno, CA

KMJ

Woman Taken To CRMC After She Was Hit By A Car Friday In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno

Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Pedestrian Accident Reported on Herndon Avenue in Fresno County

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle versus pedestrian collision occurred on Herndon Avenue in Fresno County on the night of Wednesday, January 5, 2023. The incident took place at approximately 5:20 p.m. in the area of Herndon Avenue and Del Rey Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Pedestrian...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Property Crimes Detectives in Fresno County Arrest Parlier Man Moments After Two Armed Robberies in Selma, Suspect Charged with Nearly 20 Felonies

January 6, 2023 – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports the following. Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year-old Fernando Gonzalez of Parlier. He has. been booked into the Fresno County Jail on nearly 20 felony charges, including multiple counts of robbery and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Two teens found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teens were found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Tuesday around 11:24 p.m. Fresno Police received multiple calls to Maple and McKinley one call came from one of the teens stating that he and his friend had been shot.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA

