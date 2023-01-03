Read full article on original website
Woman Taken To CRMC After She Was Hit By A Car Friday In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in shooting death of Fresno driver, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly shooting of a Fresno driver in July 2022 was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. Officers say on July 23, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Clinton and Moroa avenues following a Shot Spotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man, identified as Dominique […]
Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno
Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
Suspect identified in murder of man inside car in central Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a suspect several months after the murder of a man inside his car in Central Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: 81-year-old woman killed in Fresno County crash
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after being hit by a vehicle at Herndon and Del Rey avenues in Fresno County – east of Clovis – on Wednesday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 81-year-old Mary Phister of Clovis was hit by a car on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. […]
Woman hit & killed by car in central Fresno identified
Deputies identified a 30-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Fresno Tuesday night.
Update | Pedestrian Accident Reported on Herndon Avenue in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle versus pedestrian collision occurred on Herndon Avenue in Fresno County on the night of Wednesday, January 5, 2023. The incident took place at approximately 5:20 p.m. in the area of Herndon Avenue and Del Rey Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Pedestrian...
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
Fresno Police Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing Neighbor With Shot Through Wall
Fresno police say they are now looking to arrest a fatal shooting suspect who initially cooperated with investigators. Kevin King, 42, is wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and being a felon with a gun, the Fresno Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening. According to police, King...
Man dies after being struck by bullet from neighboring unit at Fresno apartment complex
Investigators say the man was killed by a bullet that came from a neighboring apartment unit.
Property Crimes Detectives in Fresno County Arrest Parlier Man Moments After Two Armed Robberies in Selma, Suspect Charged with Nearly 20 Felonies
January 6, 2023 – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports the following. Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year-old Fernando Gonzalez of Parlier. He has. been booked into the Fresno County Jail on nearly 20 felony charges, including multiple counts of robbery and...
FCSO: Parlier man arrested after 2 armed robberies, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing two armed robberies, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). On Wednesday before 10:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the EZ Stop Mini Mart located at 11024 S. Fowler Avenue in Selma. According to […]
Two teens found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teens were found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Tuesday around 11:24 p.m. Fresno Police received multiple calls to Maple and McKinley one call came from one of the teens stating that he and his friend had been shot.
Man hospitalized trying to enter Fresno County Superior Court, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday. Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the […]
Police identify suspect in Fresno's first homicide of the year
Fresno police have identified a suspect in the city's first homicide of the year case.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
Suspect who fired shot that went through apartment wall, killing man, identified
A suspect has been identified after a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment unit killed a man.
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
Man shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 identified, suspect arrested
The man who was shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 has been identified.
Man arrested at Selma home with nearly 160,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Clovis Police and the DEA arrested 35-year-old Uriel Patino at his home in Selma Thursday following a three-month investigation.
