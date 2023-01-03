Read full article on original website
Related
Deadpool and Wolverine ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
By the time it arrives in theaters, it will have been six years between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool 3. The delay is almost entirely the studio’s fault; Deadpool 2’s distributor, 20th Century Fox, was acquired by Disney shortly after the release of Deadpool 2. And while Disney wanted Fox in part to regain the film rights to the X-Men franchise, they’ve yet to release a single movie or TV show focused on any mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least as scheduled right now, Deadpool 3 — which is still almost two years away — will be the first X-film from Marvel.
How the Fantastic Four Connects to the MCU’s Kang
Although Kang the Conqueror is mostly known as an Avengers villain — and he’s getting an Avengers movie named after him (2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — he actually has a very strong connection to the Fantastic Four. The character’s very first appearance actually came. in Fantastic Four #19 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, where the FF met “Rama-Tut,” who it was later revealed was a variant of the time-traveling mega-villain known as Kang.
Shawn Levy Says He Won’t Let ‘Deadpool 3’ Be Rated PG-13
Deadpool fans are very excited they are finally getting a third film starring their hero, and they mostly seem very pleased that it will co-star Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The sense I get when I speak to folks who are looking forward to this movie is their big concern is the tone. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, fun and bombastic as it might be, is an entirely PG-13-rated place. And Deadpool has always been an R-rated franchise. Marvel has maintained from the beginning that Deadpool 3 will be rated R, but it seems like a lot of fans are taking a I’ll-believe-it-when-I-see-it attitude toward the whole thing.
‘Avatar 3’: What Will Happen After ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.
Why ‘Batman Returns’ Is the Most Underrated Superhero Movie
Batman Returns was a divisive movie on its initial release in 1992. It was the third-highest-grossing film of the year, but it also generated some complaints from fans (and especially parents) who felt the movie was way too dark for its primary audience of kids. Today, it’s more well-liked — but we think it’s still the most underrated Batman movie — and perhaps the single most underrated superhero movie in history.
Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe Headed for a Reboot?
There were more hours of content in Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four than in Phases One, Two, and Three of the MCU combined. It’s going to get to a point soon where there are so many films and shows you need to see in order to stay up to date with the MCU that new viewers might get scared away from going to see any or all of these movies and shows. And that could be a big problem.
Every Spider-Man (and Easter Egg) in the New ‘Spider-Verse’ Trailer
Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — joined by a whole legion of spider-heroes. The new full trailer for the film reintroduces us to Miles, Spider-Gwen, and Peter B. Parker, and it also showcases a whole bunch of new Spider-Men who didn’t appear in the first Spider-Verse, including Jessica Drew, Spider-Man Manga, and the Spider-Man of the PlayStation 4 and 5 video games.
How ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ Explains What Went Wrong in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Some fans believe that Thor: Love and Thunder was the movie that broke Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We here at ScreenCrush wouldn’t go that far. (Come on, guys, let’s be honest: Eternals did that!) But we would definitely agree that it was one of the weaker Marvel films of this run, and that it was way less successful than Thor: Ragnarok, which was made by the same writer/director, and had much the same cast.
Why Did It Take 13 Years to Make ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
Hollywood usually cranks out sequels as fast as they can make them. But it took 13 years for Avatar: The Way of Water to follow the original Avatar. James Cameron hasn’t made a single feature film between the two. So why did it take so long?. That‘s the subject...
Every Horror Reference in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel movie, of course, but it is also a Sam Raimi movie. And Sam Raimi just can’t help himself, he loves horror. No matter what he’s making, he always throws a little horror flavor into the mix. And sure enough, Multiverse of Madness is full of references to horror movies — some by Sam Raimi, and some just classics of the genre.
Disney+ 2023 Teaser Features First Looks at ‘Loki,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And More
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films. The highlights...
Why Kang Needs Ant-Man in ‘Quantumania’
If Kang the Conqueror is really the biggest villain in this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why is he making his official debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? The Ant-Man franchise has traditionally been the smallest of all of Marvel’s franchises (no pun intended). The first movie was basically a heist film, and the second was a family drama about a group of related superheroes. Now Ant-Man, a guy who can change his size, is going to fight the #1 baddie in all of Marvel after Thanos? Why?
Marvel Phase 4: A Full Recap of Every Movie and Show
Between all the movies and Disney+ series, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe clocks in at around 51 hours of content. That’s more than two full days if you tried to marathon them all in one extremely exhausting sitting. But no one (except us dorks) have time for...
James Gunn Denies the DC Universe Is Being Totally Recast
With some major films still on the horizon written and shot before James Gunn stepped in as co-CEO of DC Studios, it's impossible to know what the future of DC movies will look like. Fortunately, Gunn himself hopped onto Twitter to update the general population as to whether or not a complete recast is happening. With films that have long been in development hanging in the balance like The Flash or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it would be rather strange just to scrap everything.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
James Cameron Explains What Went Wrong With ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’
After a couple of middling-to-terrible sequels, Terminator fans were cautiously optimistic about 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate because it had something the three previous movies all lacked: The direct creative involvement of James Cameron, who created the series and directed the first two movies. But even with Cameron as co-writer...
‘Black Adam 2’ Is Not in the Next Phase of DC Movies
At one promotional appearance, Dwayne Johnson proudly declared of his Black Adam movie, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” The uniquely phrased line became quoted over and over in articles about the film. As it turns out, Johnson was right: The hierarchy...
James Gunn Says DC Movies Won’t Face Studio Interference Anymore
Studio interference has long been the bane of any auteur filmmaker. According to James Gunn though, it's a thing of the past at DC. While almost every studio gets involved with the production of their big-budget films in a way their directors might not appreciate, DC has a history of going a little bit overboard.
New ‘Spider-Verse’ Poster Confirms More New Spider-Men
If you’re primarily interested in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for the chance to see more weird and wild variants of Spidey onscreen, it seems like you are going to be very happy with this movie. Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, a new poster highlights even more new Web-Heads joining the cast.
Meet Spider-Woman in the New ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer
It’s time go back into the Spider-Verse. Five years after the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the saga of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and the rest of the multiversal web of Spider-Men continues in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first of two planned sequels. This installment has a new trio of directors — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson — but writer/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are both back, along with producer Amy Pascal and many of the voices from the original film, including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson, and Oscar Isaac — who had a cameo in Into the Spider-Verse’s credits — as Spider-Man 2099.
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0