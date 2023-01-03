Deadpool fans are very excited they are finally getting a third film starring their hero, and they mostly seem very pleased that it will co-star Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The sense I get when I speak to folks who are looking forward to this movie is their big concern is the tone. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, fun and bombastic as it might be, is an entirely PG-13-rated place. And Deadpool has always been an R-rated franchise. Marvel has maintained from the beginning that Deadpool 3 will be rated R, but it seems like a lot of fans are taking a I’ll-believe-it-when-I-see-it attitude toward the whole thing.

24 DAYS AGO