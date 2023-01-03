Three U.S. agencies said that banks must be wary of the risks of crypto-assets. In a joint statement released Tuesday (Jan. 3), the organizations — the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) — said that while banks are not prohibited or discouraged from providing banking services as permitted by law or regulation, the agencies are assessing how crypto-related activities can be conducted.

