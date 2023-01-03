Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase Pays $100M to NYDFS for Compliance ‘Failures’
Coinbase has agreed to a $100 million settlement with New York State following an investigation into its compliance program. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) announced the settlement Wednesday (Jan. 4), saying the crypto exchange would pay the state a $50 million penalty for “significant failures in its compliance program.”
Traditional Finance Firms Say FSB Should Pursue Tough Crypto Rules
Traditional finance companies are reportedly urging the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to pursue tough rules for the cryptocurrency sector. The companies said so in response to the FSB’s invitation to comment on its proposed international crypto rulebook aimed at promoting financial stability and consumer protection, CoinDesk reported Wednesday (Jan. 4).
SEC: Scammers Promised Investors Funds From Blockchain Worth ‘Trillions’
Federal authorities say scammers stole millions of dollars by promising investors access to a blockchain worth trillions. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a group of people and companies carried out the $45 million fraud, telling investors they could reap substantial returns by investing in a blockchain technology known as CoinDeal that would be sold for trillions of dollars to a group of wealthy buyers.
Federal Crypto Task Force Joins Fight to Find FTX’s Missing Billions
Federal prosecutors are forming a joint task force to “trace and recover” missing FTX funds. That’s as the exchange’s former CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, pleaded “not guilty” during his federal arraignment to the eight criminal counts ranging from fraud to conspiracy levied against him by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Agencies: Banks Must Manage Risk Around Crypto-Assets
Three U.S. agencies said that banks must be wary of the risks of crypto-assets. In a joint statement released Tuesday (Jan. 3), the organizations — the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) — said that while banks are not prohibited or discouraged from providing banking services as permitted by law or regulation, the agencies are assessing how crypto-related activities can be conducted.
CFPB and NY Attorney General Sue Auto Lender Credit Acceptance
Subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp. is being accused of “setting borrowers up to fail.”. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York State Office of the Attorney General said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that they are suing the firm for misrepresenting the cost of credit and tricking customers into high-cost loans.
Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
UK Law Enforcement Assembling Dedicated Crypto Unit
The U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) is assembling a dedicated crypto unit. According to a post on the government’s jobs board, the NCA, a national agency that investigates organized crime, cybercrime and economic crime, among other criminal activities, is putting together a specialized crypto cell as part of its National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).
Bankruptcy Judge: Celsius Owns Bulk of Customer Crypto Deposits
Celsius owns most of the customer deposits on its platform, a federal judge has ruled. In his ruling Wednesday (Jan. 4) in the cryptocurrency lender’s bankruptcy case, Judge Martin Glenn concluded that “based on Celsius’s unambiguous Terms of Use … that when the cryptocurrency assets were deposited in Earn Accounts, the cryptocurrency assets became Celsius’s property.”
UK Watchdog: $1B of COVID Relief Loans Were Fraudulent
Recent analysis from the U.K. finds more than $1 billion in COVID relief loans involved irregularities such as fraud. An October report by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) estimates that the government gave out 990 million pounds (or $1.1 billion) in “irregular” grant payments.
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Savings Accounts Play Larger Role in Bank vs Neobank Battle
Banks risk losing customers to neobanks — and a key battleground may lie with savings accounts. And in that case, the advantage may go to the traditional financial institutions (FIs), who have the installed base of clients, the financial firepower and a host of complementary and adjacent revenue streams that the digital-only upstarts just don’t have.
Retailers Won’t Scrimp on Critical Investments in Payments Systems
Retailers learned hard lessons about modernizing payment processes during the pandemic, and more are now taking steps to upgrade systems to improve in specific areas. The digital shift that went into high gear in 2020 and 2021 exposed weaknesses in key operational areas, particularly cash conversion practices and inventory management. New research shows a growing awareness of gaps and a more aggressive approach to fixing them.
UK Pensions Dashboard Pursues Data Sharing Inspired by Open Banking
The U.K. pensions dashboard program has been delayed by technical setbacks. The nation’s Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) has fallen behind schedule with its pre-launch testing, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 3) report from The Times. Although there has been no official announcement on the issue, the report raises...
Bankman-Fried Seeks Return of US-Seized Robinhood Shares
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried wants Robinhood stock seized by the U.S. returned to him, claiming the shares are his property. In a Thursday (Jan. 5) U.S. court filing, his lawyers argued that the shares are not part of the FTX bankruptcy case, nor is the company that owns the Robinhood shares — Emergent Fidelity Technology, of which Bankman-Fried owns 90%.
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
Santander Teams With Global Payments on Commercial Cards
Santander Bank said it's working with Global Payments on a card offering for corporate clients. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Santander said that starting in early 2023, its Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking clients in the U.S. will be able to utilize the corporate payment card issued by Santander through TSYS, a Global Payments company and issuer processor.
Wall Street and Banks Concerned About Car Buyers’ Growing Debt
Wall Street and banks are reportedly growing concerned about car buyers’ debt load. Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6) that the size of outstanding auto loans — which rose from $1.44 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 to $1.52 trillion in the same quarter in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — puts both borrowers and lenders at risk.
China OKs Ant Group Consumer Finance Expansion
Ant Group’s consumer finance arm is set to more than double in size. Last week saw the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission approve an application by Ant to expand the registered capital held by Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance from 8 billion yuan to 18.5 billion yuan. The move marks a crucial step for Ant Group in its longtime effort to go public.
Meta Fined $413M for GDPR Breaches
Facebook parent company Meta is facing 390 million euros ($413.4 million) in fines. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that Meta Ireland’s advertising business model is not compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Accordingly, the DPC issued...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0