ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Comments / 3

Related
Record-Herald

Greenfield woman sentenced to 36 months in prison

A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison on an amended count of felony aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor endangering children. Alexis Swisher, 22, was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state that Swisher was ordered to pay a total fine of $5,000, with...
GREENFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again

A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday. John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office issues warning on recent phone scam targeting community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about several phone call scams that have been circulating throughout the community. According to the sheriff’s office, phone calls are being made to residents where the caller presents himself as a “Major Jeremy Roy,” claiming to be from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘There is blood everywhere,’ 911 caller details stabbing between 2 relatives

SPRINGFIELD — A woman who reported a stabbing on Sunset Avenue early Sunday morning detailed the events leading up to the altercation to Springfield Police Dispatch. News Center 7 previously reported that two men mutually stabbed each other after allegedly getting into an argument in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson informed.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy