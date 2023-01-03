Read full article on original website
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
Record-Herald
Greenfield woman sentenced to 36 months in prison
A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison on an amended count of felony aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor endangering children. Alexis Swisher, 22, was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state that Swisher was ordered to pay a total fine of $5,000, with...
Fox 19
Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000. Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on...
Fox 19
New information released after inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer on Christmas
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon Correctional Institution inmate could face felonious assault and possession of deadly weapons while under detention charges in connection with the Christmas Day assault on two correction officers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The inmate, whose name was redacted from the documents since...
peakofohio.com
Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for breaking and entering suspects
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a breaking-and-entering case. According to the sheriff's office, three suspects are accused of breaking into at least 10 apartment complexes across Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties. Deputies said the break-ins happened between...
Springfield police make arrest connected to shooting near Holiday in the City celebration
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to the shooting that happened near the Holiday in the City celebration in November. Mark Anthony Hall, 32, was arrested this morning after being identified as being involved with the shooting that took place on Nov. 25, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot announced Friday.
Man killed in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
2 men accused of breaking into AES Ohio substation; 1 facing charges
XENIA — A Xenia man is facing charges after he and another man allegedly broke into an AES Ohio substation in Greene County. On Wednesday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received an alarm through AES Ohio about a “terminal area,” Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7.
Fox 19
Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday. John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
WLWT 5
Trial for man accused of shooting Middletown officer underway in Warren County
LEBANON, Ohio — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Middletown police officer in Aug. 2020 started this week in Warren County. Christopher Hubbard, 38, faces 11 charges, including attempted aggravated murder. At the time, Hubbard had been a person of interest in connection to an unsolved...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Circleville Man Sentenced to Years in Prison for Fentanyl Possession
Circleville – One person has been found guilty and sentenced to prison after an operation that occurred in Circleville around March. In March of 2022 Circleville police department conducted an operation dubbed “Take Back Our Streets”. During that week they have conducted multiple Search Warrants of residences,...
1 taken into custody after pursuit, foot chase on US-35 in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY — One person was taken into custody after they led troopers on a pursuit and foot chase that ended in Greene County Wednesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a car that was reported stolen out of a gas station in Union County.
Fox 19
Police arrest 11 people, confiscate 815 grams of fentanyl in December drug bust
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department arrested 11 people in December 2022 after a SWAT situation at three different residences. According to police, District 4′s Violent Crimes Squad and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Losantville Avenue and the 2600 block of Bremont Avenue on Dec. 21.
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office issues warning on recent phone scam targeting community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about several phone call scams that have been circulating throughout the community. According to the sheriff’s office, phone calls are being made to residents where the caller presents himself as a “Major Jeremy Roy,” claiming to be from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
‘There is blood everywhere,’ 911 caller details stabbing between 2 relatives
SPRINGFIELD — A woman who reported a stabbing on Sunset Avenue early Sunday morning detailed the events leading up to the altercation to Springfield Police Dispatch. News Center 7 previously reported that two men mutually stabbed each other after allegedly getting into an argument in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson informed.
