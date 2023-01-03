Read full article on original website
New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
manchesterinklink.com
NH Political Leaders on DNC Demands: “No”
CONCORD, N.H. – The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has set a deadline of January 6 for New Hampshire to comply with its demands regarding the First in the Nation Primary. New Hampshire’s response? Maybe you should reconsider. In a letter from New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley...
NHPR
Community power is coming to NH in 2023. Here’s what to expect.
Some Granite Staters could get their electricity in a new way this year, with the possibility of cheaper, more renewable power ahead with the start of community power programs. Community power allows municipalities to buy electricity on behalf of their residents. (Utilities will still be responsible for getting that electricity...
iheart.com
Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here
A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
Vermont border sector leads northern border with illicit crossings
(The Center Square) – The Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, leads the northern border in illicit border crossings, Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. Agents in the past few months are continuing to see a record number of foreign nationals illegally enter New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Canada. “In less than three months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the entire previous fiscal year,” Garcia said. “Our agents are committed to their...
laconiadailysun.com
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley says letter to state demanding more homeless shelter beds, better care was wrong approach
More than half of New Hampshire mayors have called for additional state funding and support to deal with the “immediate” homelessness crisis following the death of a woman and the birth of a baby in a freezing tent in Manchester last month. The letter dated Tuesday requested Gov....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new deaths related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday. There have now been 2,866 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 221 new cases, bringing the state's total reported cases to 368,738. The New...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track when snow tapers off
VIDEO: Snow is moving through New Hampshire for Friday. Track when it ends in this hour-by-hour timeline.
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
WMUR.com
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
Keller: Gov. Healey's vision could amount to billions in new spending
BOSTON - "We will match our ambitions with our investments," said Gov. Maura Healey during her inaugural address. And by the time her speech was over, the last canape had been scarfed at her Garden bash, and the final basketball metaphor had swished through the basket, any doubts about that intention had been erased. No dollar amounts were attached to the Healey vision. But between "free community college to students over 25 who don't have a college degree," massive subsidies for child care, full funding of the Student Opportunity Act, doing more for mental health care and food security,...
New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride
A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
Algae explosion fed by human waste to cost Cape Cod residents billions, report says
Cape Cod’s aging septic systems, which are releasing nitrogen from human waste and contributing the area’s warming waters, could cost residents billions of dollars to repair over the next two decades, the New York Times reported. Poisonous cyanobacteria, lethal to pets and debilitating for humans, feed off of...
wgbh.org
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly...
Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?
As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctors Explain ‘Dramatic Uptick' in COVID Wastewater Levels as XBB Subvariant Spreads
Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater levels have reached heights not seen since last winter's omicron surge in what Boston doctors are calling a "dramatic" and "striking" increase. Virus levels started rising at the end of November and have now reached their highest point in about a year, data from the Massachusetts Water...
