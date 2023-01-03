The following is a review of the book Dead In The Water, a book about the Brillante Virtuoso, a tragedy that shook the shipping world and left us all in disbelief. by Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) On July 6th, 2011, the fully laden Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged tanker Brillante Virtuoso, carrying $100 million worth of fuel oil was attacked by Somali pirates. The crew of 26 Filipino sailors was forced to abandon ship, but thankfully, the US Navy cruiser USS Philippine Sea responded and rescued them all. Tugboats from the nearby port of Aden were able to put out the fire and tow the ship to safety. Miraculously, no one was hurt until weeks later when a bomb exploded under the car of former British Merchant Navy Captain David Mockett.

