ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbywY_0k2A22xy00

NFL officials on Tuesday announced that the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week following the collapse Monday night of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match. The game was paused as Hamlin got medical care on the field and later postponed to allow for a focus on Hamlin’s health.

League officials said in a statement Tuesday that a new date for the game had not yet been determined.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the statement read. “The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

Officials added that they were in “regular contact” with the medical team caring for Hamlin, the NFL Players Association and officials with the Bills and the Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday night’s game, Bills officials said.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” according to the Bills.

Team officials said Hamlin remains in critical condition at the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Family members asked the public to keep him in their prayers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

NFL: Bills-Bengals won't resume; playoff scenarios revealed

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Zac Taylor, Bengals aren't happy with NFL's coin-flip resolution after canceled game

Zac Taylor isn’t happy with the NFL’s coin-flip decision. The NFL approved several adjustments to its playoff rules on Friday in the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals’ canceled game with the Buffalo Bills after Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. That game, which had real playoff implications, was officially ruled a “no contest.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Patriots suspend CB Jack Jones, P Jake Bailey

The Patriots have moved two players that were already on Injured Reserve to the Reserve/ Suspended list, making it likely they will not be paid for the team’s regular season finale. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have moved cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey to the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Emergency Podcast: Jim Harbaugh under NCAA investigation

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde detail the recent investigations that are being levied against Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. The pod breaks down the violations that the NCAA is imposing on Jim Harbaugh, including a level 1 violation which has the possibility to disrupt Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan. The often stubborn head coach is likely to meet the investigation with a great enthusiasm and hard-headedness unmatched by any other coach. The guys speculate as to what the punishment could be if the violations are upheld, as well as Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines. Could this be the deciding factor that sends Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL?
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy