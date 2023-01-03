Read full article on original website
KING BEEF
2d ago
God rest your soul Donna! Lord please comfort the McCrowre family during this time in the Holy and Merciful name of Jesus I pray Amen! 🙏🏾
wpde.com
63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
jocoreport.com
2 Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash After Father Flees From Law Enforcement
NASH COUNTY – A two year-old child was seriously injured Wednesday during a three-county high speed chase. The child, at last report, remains hospitalized at WakeMed. Around 12:45pm, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and officers with the Nashville Police Department were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store Road and Red Road near Nashville. A white Honda Accord with dark tinted windows approached the checking station and performed an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road.
wpde.com
Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
jocoreport.com
Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver
ERWIN – An Erwin woman lost her life on Wednesday night when she was struck by a truck allegedly driven by an Erwin man who left the scene. Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson reports officers with his agency were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of North 10th and East H streets. Callers at the scene reported the victim was possibly dead.
jocoreport.com
EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident
SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
WRAL
Police investigating east Raleigh shooting as a homicide, male juvenile charged with involuntary manslaughter
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a Thursday night shooting as a homicide after a young person died at the hospital, Raleigh police said. Raleigh police have arrested a male juvenile and charged him with involuntary manslaughter by juvenile petition. Police responded to the east Raleigh neighborhood shooting before...
cbs17
Woman, man busted after armed robbery of Dollar Tree in Moore County, deputies say
WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were arrested this week in connection with the robbery of a Moore County Dollar Tree in November, officials said Friday. The armed robbery took place on Nov. 15 at the Dollar Tree on N.C. 22 near Whispering Pines, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
WMBF
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
Man beaten to death in Rocky Mount; police launch homicide investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening. Darnell Battle was assaulted on the front porch of his family home Thursday evening by two assailants. Battle died at the scene. When investigators arrived to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
Fort Bragg man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after Jamesville shooting
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Fort Bragg man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to a Jamesville shooting in December that injured one person, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Renaldo Shamel Armond, 44, of Slagle Place, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. […]
cbs17
5 ‘dangerous criminals’ charged with murder in Raleigh New Year’s Day motorcyclist death, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men were arrested on Thursday for their role in a New Year’s Day murder, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On New Year’s Day, CBS 17 previously reported Jonas Padilla, 37, was thrown from his motorcycle in a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads. Padilla was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Man charged with murder 3 weeks after fatal shooting in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a man with murder three weeks after another man was found shot to death inside a parked truck in Fayetteville. The city’s police department on Thursday said Rondell Easterling, 30, of Fayetteville faces four charges in connection with the Dec. 12 slaying of Bishop Rhone, 27.
jocoreport.com
Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase
PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
cbs17
Power outage brings down traffic lights at several Fayetteville intersections, power restored
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple intersections in Fayetteville have been impacted by an area power outage that has since been restored. Raeford Road, between Skibo and Strickland Bridge roads had officers directing traffic due to the traffic lights not working for approximately two hours, the Fayetteville Police Department said.
jocoreport.com
Arrest Made In Corinth Holders High Bomb Threat Hoax
As a precaution, the high school was briefly evacuated to allow law enforcement officers to search the campus. While deputies were on the scene searching the school building, authorities said the suspect placed a call to the sheriff’s office claiming he was watching them. Later that day, detectives located and charged a juvenile suspect with the incident. Because of their age, no further information was released.
jocoreport.com
Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman From Burning Home
MEADOW – Firefighters rushed into a burning doublewide mobile home Friday morning to rescue an elderly woman who could not get out. Around 11:09am, the Meadow Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire at 119 Denn Field Lane, off Holly Grove Road. Due to the dry grass and...
