Benson, NC

Comments / 4

KING BEEF
2d ago

God rest your soul Donna! Lord please comfort the McCrowre family during this time in the Holy and Merciful name of Jesus I pray Amen! 🙏🏾

wpde.com

63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

2 Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash After Father Flees From Law Enforcement

NASH COUNTY – A two year-old child was seriously injured Wednesday during a three-county high speed chase. The child, at last report, remains hospitalized at WakeMed. Around 12:45pm, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and officers with the Nashville Police Department were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store Road and Red Road near Nashville. A white Honda Accord with dark tinted windows approached the checking station and performed an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road.
NASHVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver

ERWIN – An Erwin woman lost her life on Wednesday night when she was struck by a truck allegedly driven by an Erwin man who left the scene. Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson reports officers with his agency were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of North 10th and East H streets. Callers at the scene reported the victim was possibly dead.
ERWIN, NC
jocoreport.com

EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident

SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

5 ‘dangerous criminals’ charged with murder in Raleigh New Year’s Day motorcyclist death, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men were arrested on Thursday for their role in a New Year’s Day murder, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On New Year’s Day, CBS 17 previously reported Jonas Padilla, 37, was thrown from his motorcycle in a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads. Padilla was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase

PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
PRINCETON, NC
jocoreport.com

Arrest Made In Corinth Holders High Bomb Threat Hoax

As a precaution, the high school was briefly evacuated to allow law enforcement officers to search the campus. While deputies were on the scene searching the school building, authorities said the suspect placed a call to the sheriff’s office claiming he was watching them. Later that day, detectives located and charged a juvenile suspect with the incident. Because of their age, no further information was released.
jocoreport.com

Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman From Burning Home

MEADOW – Firefighters rushed into a burning doublewide mobile home Friday morning to rescue an elderly woman who could not get out. Around 11:09am, the Meadow Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire at 119 Denn Field Lane, off Holly Grove Road. Due to the dry grass and...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

