Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living

Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Decking the Table for the Holidays

When the holidays roll around, interior designer Alexis Elley sets a dining table that’s a veritable feast for the eyes. “Every year, it is decked, perhaps with small Christmas trees, eucalyptus, acorns; it’s a production,” says Elley, who runs Textures Interior Design in Grosse Pointe Farms. A typical Christmas finds Elley; her husband, Jed; their […] The post Decking the Table for the Holidays appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Before and After: This Chic Entryway Redo Full of Secondhand Finds Proves More is More

Not all renovations are massive projects that require a complete overhaul of a room. Sometimes the rooms you dream of changing up the most are uninspired spaces you use every day — maybe a bedroom that lacks chill-friendly decor or a dining area that feels ho-hum. Or maybe, as in the case of Phallan Davis (@farmhouse_1921), that space is the entryway, which Phallan says was beautiful but entirely boring.
Heatherwick Studio’s Sculptural Glasshouse Unfurls into a Crown

Architect Thomas Heatherwick returned to his architectural roots this summer with Glasshouse, a beautiful kinetic structure that slowly unfurls into the shape of a crown. Heatherwick may be best known for his recent large-scale projects, such as the Vessel in New York City’s Hudson Yards, but Glasshouse recalls some of his earliest career-making works, which were often smaller pavilion-sized buildings and follies that moved or transformed in some way. Located on the historic Woolbeding Gardens estate in England, the sculptural greenhouse references the history of ornamental Victorian terrariums.

