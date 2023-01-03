Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
This bright and colorful house serves perfect holiday inspiration
See how this couple transformed their new build home into a super cute and modern space. Packed with personality, it serves perfect holiday inspiration.
Decking the Table for the Holidays
When the holidays roll around, interior designer Alexis Elley sets a dining table that’s a veritable feast for the eyes. “Every year, it is decked, perhaps with small Christmas trees, eucalyptus, acorns; it’s a production,” says Elley, who runs Textures Interior Design in Grosse Pointe Farms. A typical Christmas finds Elley; her husband, Jed; their […] The post Decking the Table for the Holidays appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
This furniture designer's pink loft apartment will make color minimalists rethink their spaces
Furniture designer Sophie Collé's apartment is a whimsical pink dream. Here's where her inspiration comes from and where she found her decor
Before and After: This Chic Entryway Redo Full of Secondhand Finds Proves More is More
Not all renovations are massive projects that require a complete overhaul of a room. Sometimes the rooms you dream of changing up the most are uninspired spaces you use every day — maybe a bedroom that lacks chill-friendly decor or a dining area that feels ho-hum. Or maybe, as in the case of Phallan Davis (@farmhouse_1921), that space is the entryway, which Phallan says was beautiful but entirely boring.
dornob.com
Heatherwick Studio’s Sculptural Glasshouse Unfurls into a Crown
Architect Thomas Heatherwick returned to his architectural roots this summer with Glasshouse, a beautiful kinetic structure that slowly unfurls into the shape of a crown. Heatherwick may be best known for his recent large-scale projects, such as the Vessel in New York City’s Hudson Yards, but Glasshouse recalls some of his earliest career-making works, which were often smaller pavilion-sized buildings and follies that moved or transformed in some way. Located on the historic Woolbeding Gardens estate in England, the sculptural greenhouse references the history of ornamental Victorian terrariums.
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles
THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling. The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000. The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found...
Comments / 0