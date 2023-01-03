Read full article on original website
Calaveras County Sheriff Sworn In
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasillio raised his right hand and was sworn in for a second term today. With a packed crowd looking on at the sheriff’s office, the oath was administered by Undersheriff Rachelle Whiting. After competing against a slew of other candidates, the Calaveras Board of Supervisors appointed him to fill the position left vacant by Sheriff Gary Kuntz’s untimely death from a heart attack in 2016. In 2018, he won his first election to the position, and last year he ran unopposed.
Calaveras County Water District Receives Federal and State Funding
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received some good news in the form of additional funding for two of its wastewater projects. The California State Waterboard approved CCWD’s request to increase funding from $4.75 million to $9.93 million for the consolidation of wastewater treatment facilities in West Point and Wilseyville. The project, which is 100% grant-funded and serves a designated disadvantaged community, is expected to take two years to complete. CCWD has also received a $1 million appropriation from the federal government for its Copper Cove Wastewater Reclamation Facility Improvements Project, through an Army Corps of Engineers environmental infrastructure program.
Kirk Featured On Mother Lode Views Supervisor Series
Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series this weekend featuring the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who represents the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, will be the guest. It is a chance to hear about what is happening in the...
Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Gorman Campbell Takes Office
Sonora, CA — A swearing-in ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for Hallie Gorman Campbell to assume office as the newest Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge. We reported in early October that Gorman Campbell was picked by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill the seat of retiring Judge Donald Segerstrom. Tuesday’s...
Calaveras Supervisors Hear Update On Flood Damage
San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting today to ratify a local State of Emergency Declaration in response to recent flood damage. The move opens the door for additional state and potentially federal dollars to help in the cleanup and recovery efforts.
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Impacted Brentwood TUD Customers
Sonora, CA – The water is now safe to drink for Brentwood customers impacted by the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) boil water advisory issued earlier this week. The boil notice put out on Wednesday was for customers who received water from the Upper Basin Water Treatment Plant that was compromised by a main line break near Sullivan Creek on South Fork Road, causing the Lakewood Water Tank to drain. Repairs were completed that day, and then the lines were flushed, allowing for water quality samples to be taken for testing later that evening, as earlier reported here.
Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Due To Storms
Sacramento, CA – As a third “atmospheric river” begins to barrel across California, Governor Gavin Newsom today declared a state of emergency throughout the state due to the recent and approaching winter storms. As earlier reported here, a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service remains...
Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely
Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
Several Power Outages In Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – The weather is mostly to blame for several PG&E power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon. The largest is in the Railroad Flat and Wilseyville areas along Highway 26. Just before 4 p.m., 551 customers lost their electricity. In the Valley Springs area, 51 customers have been without lights since just before 5 p.m. along Meadow Oaks Drive, Crestview Drive and Brooks Lane, which is northwest of Highway 26. The utility does not give an estimated repair time and instead lists it as “to be announced.”
$14-million Jamestown Biomass Project Going Through Review Process
Jamestown, CA — A biomass facility is proposed to be built on 17 acres near the Sierra Conservation Center off O’Byrnes Ferry Road outside of Jamestown. The group Tuolumne Biomass LLC is planning to lease the property from T-Five Ranches, Inc. An existing solar farm on the same parcel would remain in use, according to county documents. The project applicants are hoping to receive a Conditional Use Permit, Air Pollution Control District Permit, construction permit, grading and encroachment permits, changes in the Williamson Act contract, and state water board permits.
Update: Soggy Weather Continues To Impact Mother Lode
Update at 8:45 a.m.: Calaveras County road crews are currently working to clear a large landslide on Murphys Grade Road. The roadway is closed to traffic between the intersections of Lower French Gulch and Upper French Gulch and Main Street in Murphys. County officials report a detour around the slide will be along French Gulch Road. Further details on downed trees, power poles, and outages can be viewed below.
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
Heavy rain pummels county; more to come
The first of a salvo of storms set to hit Northern California over the course of a week created chaos across El Dorado County Saturday. The storm, fed by an atmospheric river passing above the state, led to flooded businesses and roads, evacuations, rockslides, sinkholes, uprooted trees and still-to-be-calculated property damage. The greater Sacramento region, including El Dorado County, was under a flood warning from the National Weather Service until Sunday evening.
Calaveras Continues To Assess Flood Damage
Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County are tallying the damage resulting from Saturday’s atmospheric river storm event. The water started to recede in many areas when the sun came out Sunday, but cleanup continues. The county, along with the City of Angels Camp, will remain in...
Owsley, Leonard
Leonard D. Owsley, 74, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/31/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Robbins, Carol
Carol S. Robbins, 86, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/31/2022. Age: 86. Residence: Sonora, CA.
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
At least 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs
The latest winter storm has brought significant flooding to lower elevations, trapping many in their homes over New Year's Eve. As of 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a state of emergency due to widespread flooding.
Update: Car Stuck On Flooded Tuolumne County Bridge
Update at 8:46am: Emergency responders found no one inside an abandoned sedan located this morning on Red Hills Road near Sims Road outside of Chinese Camp. Officials have decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions, and the roadway will be closed until further notice.
Additional Storms Are On The Way
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 4 AM Saturday to 4 PM Tuesday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 10 PM Saturday until 4 AM Wednesday.
